US prosecutors are investigating how Meta platforms played a part in illegal drug sales

Federal prosecutors asking questions about Meta are "looking into whether the company’s social-media platforms are facilitating and profiting from the illegal sale of drugs," according to unnamed sources in a report today by the Wall Street Journal. Prosecutors reportedly sent Meta subpoenas last year seeking records on “violative drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta’s platforms.”

A Meta spokesperson told the Journal that, “The sale of illicit drugs is against our policies and we work to find and remove this content from our services. Meta proactively cooperates with law enforcement authorities to help combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.”

The WSJ said TikTok did not respond when asked whether it has received any subpoenas.

Researchers who collected data about prescription drug ads on Facebook for the Journal in 2022 also said they received a subpoena. Meta didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.