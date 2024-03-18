Qualcomm’s new 8S Gen 3 targets not-quite flagship phones

Qualcomm just launched a new chipset that’s designed to sit just below its current flagship in terms of capabilities and price. The Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 aims to bring most of the 8 Gen 3’s features — including support for on-device generative AI models — to more affordable phones. It represents a new tier for the top-of-the-line 8-series chips, and it’s also a little bit confusing.

Before we get into all that, let’s start with the straightforward stuff: the 8S Gen 3 includes a GPU similar to the standard 8 Gen 3, though it has one less performance core and runs at a lower frequency — the prime core runs at up to 3.0GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 8 Gen 3. The new 8S Gen 3 also uses a previous-gen modem, the X70 5G, which includes Wi-Fi 7 support. There’s also support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing so photorealistic games run more smoothly, which seems to be kind of a benchmark of phone flagship-iness these days.

Naturally, there’s AI. The 8S Gen 3 supports multimodal generative AI on-device and can run large language models of up to 10 billion parameters — that includes the likes of Llama 2 and Gemini Nano. It doesn’t offer all of the AI capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it does support gen AI virtual assistants and image expansion.

The way Qualcomm’s Deepu John, senior director of product management, explains it, each Snapdragon high-level tier can be broken down into three sub-categories. There are Snapdragon 8, 7, 6, and 4 series chipsets, and within those, up to three different offerings. This “S” series chip sits just below the standard 8 Gen 3, and if Qualcomm ever releases an 8 Plus Gen 3, it would sit on top.

Got it? Great, it gets even more confusing when you remember that phone manufacturers are still using 2022’s flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in not-quite flagship phones like the OnePlus 12R. There’s also the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 sitting just below the 8S Gen 3, though it has only turned up in a handful of phones. Qualcomm seems to be slicing the high-end phone market awfully thin, maybe in an attempt to keep OEMs from turning to MediaTek for their less-than-flagship devices.