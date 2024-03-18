Apex Legends postpones competition amid hacking concerns

Apex Legends has postponed the North America finals for its Global Series championship over concerns that hackers have compromised the “competitive integrity” of the game. Two professional players from major teams were targeted while livestreaming on Sunday by an attack that forcibly applied advantage-granting cheats during competitive gameplay.

The cause of these attacks hasn’t been officially verified, leading to speculation that the hack may have been delivered via Apex Legend’s anti-cheat protections. An exchange posted by a cheat monitoring account on X claims that the attacker found an RCE, or remote code execution, exploit to run their code directly on the players’ computers.

A Twitch clip of DarkZero’s Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose shows a UI interface for aimbot software appearing on his screen, at the same moment that a message reading “Apex hacking global series by Destroyer2009 & R4ndom” begins repeatedly spamming chat. “I’m getting hacked,” Genburten said, while raising his hands to show he was no longer in control. Genburten noticed he could see other players through walls and promptly abandoned the match.

TSM’s Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen was also targeted, with admins shutting down the game lobby after the player realized an aimbot had been applied to his account. While not much is known about “R4ndom” — one of the two aliases mentioned during Genburten’s hack — “Destroyer2009” is recognized for previous questionable activity targeting Apex Legends players like ImperialHal and Mande.