Pixel 8 drops below $500 for the first time

If you’re in need of a solid smartphone upgrade without the bill creeping into mortgage territory, there aren’t many better options than the Google Pixel 8. When you can get one for under $500? Even better. The 128GB unlocked model is down to $499 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. That’s $50 cheaper than the price we saw during Black Friday last year. The 256GB model is also $200 off at those retailers, bringing it down to $559.99. Both are down to the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.
The Pixel 8 is really solid, especially if you’re not interested in the gimmicky extras that can bloat the user experience on other devices. Google has optimized the software specifically for its custom Tensor G3 chipset, which offers great performance and enables AI-powered computational photo and video features as well as new AI search features. Samsung and OnePlus have stolen some of its thunder in 2024, but the Pixel 8 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy today.
Google Pixel 8 (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 8 comes with just a couple of key upgrades over the Pixel 7, and it misses out on several higher-end features on the 8 Pro, like a telephoto lens. But its combination of price, features, and the promise of seven years of OS updates makes it the best mainstream Android phone to buy right now.
Whether you’re outfitting your home with smart tech for the first time or looking for an inexpensive replacement for aging bulbs, a four-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa RGB smart bulbs is a great place to start. It’s an incredible value now that it’s down to $27.99 ($13 off) at Amazon, which works out to about $7 per bulb.
The 60W-equivalent bulbs are plenty bright for most needs at 800 lumens. The Kasa app lets you dial in the exact color and luminance levels you prefer. You can manage each bulb individually or in groups with scenes, smart actions, routines, and schedules. The app also lets you monitor energy usage for each bulb.
TP-Link’s multicolor light bulbs are an affordable way to outfit a home with smart lighting. The 60W-equivalent bulbs don’t require a hub, yet you can control them with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
More Monday deals to shop
- Between March Madness, WrestleMania 40, the 2024 Olympics, and the return of HBO’s House of the Dragon later this summer, we’d bet many of you are thinking about a TV upgrade. You might consider checking out the TCL QM8, with the 65-inch model down to around $999 ($300 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 75-inch model is $600 off at Best Buy, resulting in a record-low $1,199.99 price. You can also get the 85-incher for $1,699.99 ($700 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. TCL’s QLED sets contend admirably with bigger name brands on picture quality, specs, and features such as Mini LED full-array backlighting with 2,300-plus local dimming zones, 2,000 nit peak brightness, and up to 240Hz variable refresh rates for gaming.
- Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, isn’t everyone’s first choice, but it works well. The official Amazon Luna wireless controller is pretty decent, too, for the $49.99 ($20 off) it’s going for at Amazon. It includes a free one-month Luna Plus trial (normally $9.99 per month) that offers more than 100 titles to check out. Luna’s controller is similar in form to Xbox’s — it uses the ever-popular off-axis analog stick layout and has a similar AA battery compartment. You can connect it via USB-C or Bluetooth to a variety of devices, including Android, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TVs and tablets, and Windows and Mac computers. When you’re using it to play Luna, the controller can also connect directly to Amazon’s servers using Wi-Fi for reduced latency.
- If you own one of Apple’s latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models, the second-generation Apple Pencil is an excellent tool and toy to pair with it. It’s down to $79 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, matching its all-time low. The Apple Pencil is an excellent stylus for drawing and taking notes, and unlike the entry-level USB-C version, it recharges by attaching magnetically along the top of supported iPads. It also builds on the original with improved pressure sensitivity and a double-tap gesture that lets you quickly swap between drawing functions. On M2-based iPads, you can also hover the Pencil over its display to see where you’ll make markups once it makes contact. Newer iPad Air and iPad Pro models are imminent, and Apple may introduce a new Apple Pencil model alongside them, so don’t bite on the deal just yet if you’re planning to upgrade.
- Sam’s Club members can get the 64GB Apple TV 4K (third-gen) for $99 ($25 off). There’s almost no streaming app you can’t find on the Apple TV, and you can also use it to play games or mirror anything from your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. It also supports newer cinematic enhancements like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Read our review.
- It’s delightful to find a perfectly positioned wall outlet in a hotel room or coffee shop, but frustration might offset your bliss if you have just one or two available outlets. That’s where the Anker 321 outlet extender can help. It’s down to $13.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. You can also buy a two-pack for $27.99 ($8 off) at Amazon. The cube-shaped adapter is sized perfectly to drop in a travel bag and has three AC ports for the lone wall plug it takes up, plus two USB-A ports and a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port for good measure.