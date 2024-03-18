Pixel 8 drops below $500 for the first time

If you’re in need of a solid smartphone upgrade without the bill creeping into mortgage territory, there aren’t many better options than the Google Pixel 8. When you can get one for under $500? Even better. The 128GB unlocked model is down to $499 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. That’s $50 cheaper than the price we saw during Black Friday last year. The 256GB model is also $200 off at those retailers, bringing it down to $559.99. Both are down to the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

The Pixel 8 is really solid, especially if you’re not interested in the gimmicky extras that can bloat the user experience on other devices. Google has optimized the software specifically for its custom Tensor G3 chipset, which offers great performance and enables AI-powered computational photo and video features as well as new AI search features. Samsung and OnePlus have stolen some of its thunder in 2024, but the Pixel 8 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy today.

Whether you’re outfitting your home with smart tech for the first time or looking for an inexpensive replacement for aging bulbs, a four-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa RGB smart bulbs is a great place to start. It’s an incredible value now that it’s down to $27.99 ($13 off) at Amazon, which works out to about $7 per bulb.

The 60W-equivalent bulbs are plenty bright for most needs at 800 lumens. The Kasa app lets you dial in the exact color and luminance levels you prefer. You can manage each bulb individually or in groups with scenes, smart actions, routines, and schedules. The app also lets you monitor energy usage for each bulb.

TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light bulbs (four-pack) $ 28 $ 40 30 % off $ 28 $ 28 $ 40 30 % off TP-Link’s multicolor light bulbs are an affordable way to outfit a home with smart lighting. The 60W-equivalent bulbs don’t require a hub, yet you can control them with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $28 at Amazon