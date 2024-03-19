Anker’s speedy Qi2 MagSafe chargers have dropped to new all-time low prices

Few things test my patience more than waiting for my phone to charge when I’m in a rush, which is why Qi2 chargers are a godsend. They deliver fast, certified MagSafe charger speeds without the price tag, and right now, many of Anker’s new, Qi2 certified versions are down to all-time lows. Amazon’s selling the new version of our favorite MagSafe-compatible battery pack, the Anker MagGo Power Bank, for $47.99 ($22 off). That’s just $8 more than its predecessor and a discount you can also find at Anker with code WSTDMXPG8FSD. Amazon is also selling the MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1) for $82.49 ($28 off) and the 8-in-1 MagGo Orb for $69.99 ($30 off). Anker’s matching prices as well, though you’ll have to apply the code WSTDO8X40SV7 and WSTDASGF2NCU for each charger respectively.
No matter which charger you buy, all three deliver 15 watts of power to the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, which is twice as fast as its Qi-based predecessors. However, the 6,600mAh MagGo Power Bank comes with a foldable kickstand that’s even sturdier than its excellent predecessor. Unfortunately, it’s heavier, so you can’t slap it onto your phone while on the go, but it’s still light enough that you can use it as a portable charging stand.
If you require all-in-one chargers, however, the new MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1) and Anker’s orb-like MagGo Magnetic Charging Station 8-in-1 are better options. Along with phones, the former can additionally juice up Apple Watches as well as a pair of wireless earbuds. Meanwhile, the latter is a super handy power strip you can use to simultaneously power up eight devices. It boasts three AC ports and a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, so along with your smartphone you can juice up everything from laptops to lamps.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K, Qi2)
Anker’s new MagGo Power Bank is a portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi2 charging and a convenient folding kickstand.
Anker’s Qi2-certified MagGo Wireless Charging Station unfolds to wirelessly charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods all at the same time.
Anker’s Qi2-certified MagGo Magnetic Charging Station 8-in-1 is an orb-shaped desktop magnetic wireless charging stand delivering 15 watts of power to newer iPhone models. It also features a three-outlet power strip and multiple USB-C and USB-A ports.
If you’re looking for a terrific Android tablet, right now, the Google Pixel Tablet is on sale starting at $399 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for the base model with 128GB of storage. That matches its all-time low price, while the 256GB model is also on sale for $50 more.
Powered by the same Google-made Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7, this is a fast tablet with a sharp 11-inch display and good speakers. Its real standout feature, though, is that it turns it into a smart display with many of the same features found in the Nest Hub Max when docked on its magnetic charging dock. So that means you not only can use it to type up emails, play movies, and all the other typical tablet tasks, but you can also set multiple timers, control other smart home devices, and even display pictures from Google Photos albums.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.
Some more ways to save
- Amazon’s newer Echo Buds from 2023 are on sale for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which matches their Black Friday price. The wireless earbuds offer a semi-open design along with Amazon Alexa support and multipoint pairing, but they lack the noise cancellation found in their 2021 predecessor.
- The second-generation Apple Pencil has returned to its best price of $79.99 ($49 off) at Amazon and Walmart. Unlike its predecessor, the Pencil recharges by magnetically attaching to the side of compatible iPads, while offering support for tap gestures and the hover feature on M2-equipped iPad Pros.
- Now through March 22nd, Costco members can buy the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for half off at $99.99 ($70 off), while non-members must pay a $5 surcharge. The 12-zone controller lets you schedule your sprinklers, turns them off during rainstorms, and is easy to install and set up.
- Amazon and Walmart are selling Lego’s Tales of the Space Age set for around $41.99, which is just $0.50 shy of the set’s all-time low price. This 688-piece Lego set includes four space-themed “postcards” you can hang on your wall after assembling.
- Bose’s SoundLink Flex is down to $129 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is one of its better prices to date and the lowest it’s gone for so far this year. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorites, delivering pristine, detailed sound with a lot of bass, along with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.