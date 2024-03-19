Anker’s speedy Qi2 MagSafe chargers have dropped to new all-time low prices

No matter which charger you buy, all three deliver 15 watts of power to the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, which is twice as fast as its Qi-based predecessors. However, the 6,600mAh MagGo Power Bank comes with a foldable kickstand that’s even sturdier than its excellent predecessor. Unfortunately, it’s heavier, so you can’t slap it onto your phone while on the go, but it’s still light enough that you can use it as a portable charging stand.

If you require all-in-one chargers, however, the new MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1) and Anker’s orb-like MagGo Magnetic Charging Station 8-in-1 are better options. Along with phones, the former can additionally juice up Apple Watches as well as a pair of wireless earbuds. Meanwhile, the latter is a super handy power strip you can use to simultaneously power up eight devices. It boasts three AC ports and a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, so along with your smartphone you can juice up everything from laptops to lamps.

If you’re looking for a terrific Android tablet, right now, the Google Pixel Tablet is on sale starting at $399 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for the base model with 128GB of storage. That matches its all-time low price, while the 256GB model is also on sale for $50 more.

Powered by the same Google-made Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7, this is a fast tablet with a sharp 11-inch display and good speakers. Its real standout feature, though, is that it turns it into a smart display with many of the same features found in the Nest Hub Max when docked on its magnetic charging dock. So that means you not only can use it to type up emails, play movies, and all the other typical tablet tasks, but you can also set multiple timers, control other smart home devices, and even display pictures from Google Photos albums.

