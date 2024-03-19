Skip to main content
Lego’s 3,745-piece D&D set comes with its own playable adventure

It includes legendary D&D critters like myconids, a beholder, a displacer beast, and yes — a massive red dragon.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

The Lego D&amp;D Red Dragons tale set.
Lego’s Dungeons and Dragons set is ready to roll. Tap here to ENHANCE.
Image: Lego

Grab your dice and get ready to (literally) assemble your adventuring party next month — Lego has finally unveiled the 3,745-piece Dungeons & Dragons set it co-developed with Wizards of the Coast as the tabletop roleplaying game celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The $360 set, called “Red Dragon’s Tale,” was inspired by Lucas Bolt’s fan design, “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End,” and retains many of the same features. There’s a tower, a bridge, a tavern with a removable roof, and yes — both a dungeon and a dragon.

A lego structure of a tower and tavern with a green dragon
This is Bolt’s original fan design...
Image: Lego / Lucas Bolt
A lego structure of a tower and tavern with a red dragon
...and the official Lego set that’s available to buy from April 1st.
Image: Lego
The lego Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon’s Tale set.
Click to see the full high-resolution image.
Image: Lego

Lego also included six minifig adventurers for the big red lad — “Cinderhowl” — to terrorize: an orc rogue, elf wizard, dwarf cleric, gnome fighter, Dragonborn bard, and a human with an anime-protagonist haircut.

A lineup of D&amp;D inspired lego minifigs
I spy with many, many eyes, a beholder in this lineup that I can use in my next campaign.
Image: Lego
A lineup of D&amp;D inspired lego minifigs
The owlbear and displacer beast are a little less fearsome in their brick forms.
Image: Lego

The set also comes with some other iconic D&D monsters. Some, like the skeleton mob and the two myconids (mushroom people, basically), look like minifigs. Others, like the owl bear, displacer beast, beholder, and gelatinous cube, are brick-built, with the latter letting you encase at least part of a victim inside a not-so-gooey prison.

Two lego d&amp;d figurines fighting a gelatinous cube.
Whomst among us hasn’t lost a character to a gelatinous cube encounter?
Image: Lego
A zoomed in shot of the Lego D&amp;D set.
The set itself has all sorts of nooks for your minifig players to explore - perfect for an ambush.
Image: Lego

What I like best is that these figurines can serve an additional purpose: Lego is also releasing an adventure book that you can play along with using the set. The book will be available to Lego Insiders from April 1st as a physical paperback or a free digital download and will also be available on D&D Beyond alongside character sheets and digital dice.

A lego-themed D&amp;D adventure module.
You can find the assets for the Lego D&D adventure book on DND Beyond.
Image: Lego
A lego beholder from the Lego D&amp;D set
I’m shocked at how well a beholder translates into lego bricks, this guy might be my favorite beastie of the bunch.
Image: Lego
Two lego minifigs fighting a lego owlbear.
There’s nothing stopping you from using these lego monsters in your real D&D tabletop sessions.
Image: Lego
Lego D&amp;D adventurers drinking in a tavern.
Don’t forget to pop them into the tavern after a hard session of dungeon clearing.
Image: Lego

And hey, if you don’t care for the book, you can always use the set and minifigs in your own homebrew campaign.

A lego D&amp;D mimic
The free mimic dice box is the perfect prison for any dice that disappoint you one too many times.
Image: Lego

Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale will be available on April 1st for Lego Insiders and for everyone else on April 4th. If you order between April 1st and 7th, you also receive a Lego mimic dice box to store all your shiny math rocks in.

