Lego’s 3,745-piece D&D set comes with its own playable adventure

Grab your dice and get ready to (literally) assemble your adventuring party next month — Lego has finally unveiled the 3,745-piece Dungeons & Dragons set it co-developed with Wizards of the Coast as the tabletop roleplaying game celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The $360 set, called “Red Dragon’s Tale,” was inspired by Lucas Bolt’s fan design, “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End,” and retains many of the same features. There’s a tower, a bridge, a tavern with a removable roof, and yes — both a dungeon and a dragon.
Lego also included six minifig adventurers for the big red lad — “Cinderhowl” — to terrorize: an orc rogue, elf wizard, dwarf cleric, gnome fighter, Dragonborn bard, and a human with an anime-protagonist haircut.
The set also comes with some other iconic D&D monsters. Some, like the skeleton mob and the two myconids (mushroom people, basically), look like minifigs. Others, like the owl bear, displacer beast, beholder, and gelatinous cube, are brick-built, with the latter letting you encase at least part of a victim inside a not-so-gooey prison.
What I like best is that these figurines can serve an additional purpose: Lego is also releasing an adventure book that you can play along with using the set. The book will be available to Lego Insiders from April 1st as a physical paperback or a free digital download and will also be available on D&D Beyond alongside character sheets and digital dice.
And hey, if you don’t care for the book, you can always use the set and minifigs in your own homebrew campaign.
Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale will be available on April 1st for Lego Insiders and for everyone else on April 4th. If you order between April 1st and 7th, you also receive a Lego mimic dice box to store all your shiny math rocks in.