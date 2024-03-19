The Google Pixel 8A may get a brighter, 120Hz display

Google’s Pixel 8A may have a 120Hz display — up from 90Hz in the Pixel 7A — and a brighter screen, according to Kamila Wojciechowska, whose past leaks have included videos of the pre-release Pixel Fold.

Google’s I/O 2024 conference is set for May 14th, when the company will likely talk a lot about AI again. That’s also probably where the company will announce the Pixel 8A.

Writing for Android Authority, Wojciechowska says this next entry in the line of budget Pixel phones will feature 1,400 nits of peak brightness, up from the 7A’s 1,000 nits, and limited support for DisplayPort output via USB-C. Those may both be improvements over its predecessor, but if this leak is accurate, it won’t follow the 7A’s lead with a better camera system than the Pixel 8, as it says Google is carrying over last year’s cameras to the 8A, instead.

Past leaks have suggested the Pixel 8A will get the updated, rounded corners of the Pixel 8, the Tensor G3 chip, and that it will continue to be a 6.1-inch phone like the 7A, all of which Wojciechowska’s leak corroborates today. Taken together, all of these rumored changes could make the Pixel 8A feel a lot more like a smaller (or, as some would say, correctly sized) and cheaper version of the Pixel 8, just with a nice discount.