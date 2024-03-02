Apple is taking up to $150 off the Beats Studio Pro and Studio Buds Plus

Apple rarely discounts its own products, which is why I was pleasantly surprised to find Apple welcoming the weekend with some terrific deals on Beats headphones and earbuds. Both the Beats Studio Pro and Beats Studio Buds Plus are down to some of their best prices to date, with numerous third-party retailers matching Apple’s pricing. That means you can pick up the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95 ($150 off) directly from Apple, or at Amazon and Best Buy for around the same price. The Beats Studio Buds Plus, meanwhile, can be had starting at $129.95 ($40 off) from Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Compared to Apple’s AirPods lineup, the Studio Pro and Studio Buds Plus offer more flexibility, with native support for both iOS and Android software features. The Studio Pro are also Apple’s first over-ear headphones to support lossless audio over USB-C, while the Studio Buds Plus arrive in multiple colors — including a see-through option that’s more eye-catching than any AirPods model to date. Both fall short of the AirPods Max and second-gen AirPods Pro when it comes to noise cancellation and transparency modes, however, and you do lose out on some iOS tricks, including audio sharing. Still, both deliver better sound, ANC, and battery life than the prior models, making them a worthwhile upgrade overall.
Read our Beats Studio Pro and Beats Studio Buds Plus reviews.
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound and noise cancellation than the original pair, and they now come in a unique translucent color option.
If you’re planning on traveling over spring break, buying a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your luggage can provide some extra peace of mind. And right now, one of our favorite models — Eufy’s SmartTrack Card — is down to an all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo.
Eufy’s location trackers are good options for iOS users looking for a cheaper AirTag-alternative. That’s because they’re also compatible with Apple’s extensive Find My network, which allows for impressively precise tracking along with support for unwanted tracking alerts. The biggest difference between Eufy’s trackers and Apple’s is that they’re credit card-shaped, so you can easily slip them into your wallet or passport holder. Sadly, they don’t sport user-replaceable batteries, but they do come with a small and handy clip attachment, so you can attach them to your laptop and other valuables.
Eufy SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
Other ways to save this weekend
- Now through March 31st, the first-gen Sonos Move is available for around $279 ($120 off) from Sonos and Costco (if you’re a member). The large speaker may not offer stereo sound or in-line playback like the newer Sonos Move 2, but it’s still loud enough to fill most rooms. It also supports Google Assistant, unlike the Move 2, which was forced to drop the feature due to an ongoing legal dispute with Google. As a bonus, Costco’s deal also includes a promo code you can use to get a free Sonos Move case, along with a coupon that’ll take 30 percent off Sonos accessories. Read our review.
- Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to its second-best price of $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $5 shy of its all-time low. Unlike the last-gen model, the streaming device offers Wi-Fi 6E support and double the storage while maintaining support for HDR10 and HDR10 Plus. You can also set it to display Alexa widgets for calendar alerts and other reminders, or simply use it to display artwork when idle.
- The Roborock Q5 Pro is available for around $319.97 ($110 off) from Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon) and Roborock. The midrange robot vacuum is one of our favorites thanks to its 5,200 Pa of suction power and dual rubber brushes, the latter of which pick up pet hair and dirt exceptionally well. It can’t empty itself, but it does sport a large bin and lidar mapping and navigation.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Best Buy in its “fiesta red” colorway with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $299 ($400 off), its lowest price to date. It’s not the most powerful Chromebook given it only packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, but it has a gorgeous QLED panel and long battery life, rendering it fine for everyday computing needs. Read our review.
- Just Dance 2024 is down to $19.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy for the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. The fitness game makes working out from home fun, inviting players to dance to new hits and classics from Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and even Whitney Houston.