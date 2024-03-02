Apple is taking up to $150 off the Beats Studio Pro and Studio Buds Plus

Apple rarely discounts its own products, which is why I was pleasantly surprised to find Apple welcoming the weekend with some terrific deals on Beats headphones and earbuds. Both the Beats Studio Pro and Beats Studio Buds Plus are down to some of their best prices to date, with numerous third-party retailers matching Apple’s pricing. That means you can pick up the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95 ($150 off) directly from Apple, or at Amazon and Best Buy for around the same price. The Beats Studio Buds Plus, meanwhile, can be had starting at $129.95 ($40 off) from Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Compared to Apple’s AirPods lineup, the Studio Pro and Studio Buds Plus offer more flexibility, with native support for both iOS and Android software features. The Studio Pro are also Apple’s first over-ear headphones to support lossless audio over USB-C, while the Studio Buds Plus arrive in multiple colors — including a see-through option that’s more eye-catching than any AirPods model to date. Both fall short of the AirPods Max and second-gen AirPods Pro when it comes to noise cancellation and transparency modes, however, and you do lose out on some iOS tricks, including audio sharing. Still, both deliver better sound, ANC, and battery life than the prior models, making them a worthwhile upgrade overall.

If you’re planning on traveling over spring break, buying a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your luggage can provide some extra peace of mind. And right now, one of our favorite models — Eufy’s SmartTrack Card — is down to an all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Eufy’s location trackers are good options for iOS users looking for a cheaper AirTag-alternative. That’s because they’re also compatible with Apple’s extensive Find My network, which allows for impressively precise tracking along with support for unwanted tracking alerts. The biggest difference between Eufy’s trackers and Apple’s is that they’re credit card-shaped, so you can easily slip them into your wallet or passport holder. Sadly, they don’t sport user-replaceable batteries, but they do come with a small and handy clip attachment, so you can attach them to your laptop and other valuables.

Eufy SmartTrack Card $ 17 $ 30 43 % off $ 17 $ 17 $ 30 43 % off The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode. $17 at Amazon$17 at B&H Photo