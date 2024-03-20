Skip to main content
Here are all the best tech deals from Amazon's spring sale

Here are all the best tech deals from Amazon’s spring sale

/

We’re rounding up great deals on headphones, smart home tech, gaming gear, and a long list of other gadgets we trust and use ourselves.

By Sheena Vasani and Quentyn Kennemer

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Bose’s travel-friendly QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are $50 off.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Spring is a season of refreshment and renewal. It’s an “upgrade season,” if you will, and Amazon’s Big Spring Sale offers a little something for everyone to add faster and better gadgets to their homes and everyday carry. The sale kicks off today and runs through March 25th. We’re seeing great deals on tech across the board, whether you’re after a new pair of headphones or perhaps a robovac to help with your spring cleaning duties.

There are tons of products on sale, and it’d be impossible to tell you about every last one of them. That’s why, below, we’ve compiled all of the best deals on devices and gadgets that we’ve vetted from brands we trust. You can scroll at your leisure or use the jump links below to go straight to your category of interest.

Headphones, earbuds, and speakers

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

$42912% off
$379

Bose’s latest flagship headphones are a replacement for the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that offer a more travel-friendly design, spatial audio, better call quality, excellent comfort, and some of the best noise cancellation around. Read our review.

$379 at Amazon$379 at Best Buy$379 at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

$34929% off
$249

Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones, which replace the QuietComfort 45, have adjustable noise cancellation and the ability to set custom modes. However, they lack immersive audio mode and the higher-quality Bluetooth found in the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

$249 at Amazon$249 at Best Buy$250 at Target
A marketing image of Jabra’s Elite 8 Active earbuds.

Jabra Elite 8 Active

$20020% off
$160

The Elite 8 Active boast all the hallmarks of a premium pair of Jabra earbuds — good sound, reliability, etc. — while leaning into a more rugged, dustproof design.

$160 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy$160 at Jabra
  • If Jabra’s Elite 8 Active are out of your budget, the fitness-focused Jabra Elite 4 Active are down to $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While not an all-time low, that’s one of the better prices we’ve seen so far this year on the buds. They aren’t as capable or as rugged as the Elite 8 Active, which boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, but they still deliver good sound, active noise cancellation, and an IP57 rating.
A photo of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$10020% off
$80

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE offer very good sound and noise cancellation for the money. They also feature a return of the wing tip design from the older Galaxy Buds Plus, the fit of which some may prefer. Read our review.

$80 at Amazon$90 at Samsung$90 at Best Buy
A photo of the Google Pixel Buds Pro on a clear stand with a purple background.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20031% off
$139

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.

$139 at Amazon$140 at Best Buy$140 at Google
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for around $189.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While we’ve seen them for as low as $159 recently, this is still a $40 discount on the noise-canceling buds, which offer 24-bit audio support and great sound. They’re a good option for Samsung Galaxy phone owners, who can enjoy extra perks like head tracking and spatial audio. Read our review.

Bose SoundLink Flex

$14913% off
$129

Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere.

$129 at Amazon$129 at Bose$129 at Walmart
  • JBL’s portable Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale for around $59.95 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s. As the name implies, you can clip the Clip 4 to bikes, bags, and just about anything, making it great for bringing along on hikes. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim edition)

$50010% off
$449

Sony’s new slim PS5 with a disc drive comes bundled with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

$449 at Amazon$450 at Best Buy$475 at GameStop
  • You can buy the Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller for Android at Amazon for $91.29 (around $9 off). The iPhone version that has a Lightning connector is also on sale for $80.99 ($19 off) at Amazon, which is one of the lower prices we’ve seen to date. The Kishi V2 can hold your smartphone in place as you use its physical buttons for a more comfortable mobile gaming experience.
Razer Wolverine V2

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (wired)

$15013% off
$130

If you crave clicky, responsive buttons, customizable macro keys, and adjustable triggers, check out Razer’s Wolverine V2. It’s a comfortable alternative to using Microsoft’s default wireless controller.

$130 at Amazon
  • The Turtle Beach Recon is a solid wired Xbox controller that also works with Windows PCs. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have it down to around $44.99 ($15 off), which is only $5 more than the all-time low. It comes with in-line volume controls with an EQ feature that includes a mode that can amplify subtle sounds like footsteps and whispers. It also has remappable buttons and two rear-facing paddles.
  • Amazon and Best Buy have Western Digital’s 4TB WD_Black internal SSD down to $299.99 ($100 off). It’s an M.2 NVMe drive with PCIe Gen4 that supports sequential read speeds up to 7,300 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 6,350 MB/s.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Google Pixel Watch (GPS)

$35043% off
$200

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.

$200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Wellbots
  • Amazon and Target are selling the Amazfit GTR 4 for $179.99 ($20 off), which is its second-best price so far this year and $20 shy of its all-time low. The Android smartwatch offers an impressive feature set for its price, which includes dual-band GPS, support for Amazon Alexa, and two weeks of battery life. Read our review.
Close-up of person pressing the TicWatch Pro 5’s digital crown

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

$35035% off
$227

Mobvoi’s long-awaited TicWatch Pro 5 has superior battery life, excellent fitness tracking, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon W5 Plus chip. Read our review.

$227 at Amazon$227 at Mobvoi

Phones

Google Pixel 8 in pink on a pink background with red transparent squares.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB, unlocked)

$69929% off
$499

The Pixel 8 comes with just a couple of key upgrades over the Pixel 7, and it misses out on several higher-end features on the 8 Pro, like a telephoto lens. But its combination of price, features, and the promise of seven years of OS updates makes it one of the best mainstream Android phones. Read our review.

$499 at Amazon$499 at Best Buy$499 at Google
Google Pixel 7A standing upright on a table showing home screen.

Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)

$49925% off
$374

The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance. Read our review.

$374 at Amazon$374 at Best Buy$374 at Google
A54 5G sitting askew on top of two notebooks showing rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

$45018% off
$369

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G adopts the S23 series’ rear panel design and a couple other flagship-esque features, starting with its 6.4-inch display.

$369 at Amazon$375 at Best Buy

Smart home

Nest Doorbell (wired)

$18017% off
$150

With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording, Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. Read our review.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy$150 at Google

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit

$13031% off
$90

Philips Hue’s starter kit is a great option for those looking to get started with smart lighting; one comes with two color-changing A19 800-lumen bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge.

$90 at Amazon$90 at Best Buy
  • The Google Nest Thermostat is down to $99.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, which is one of its better prices to date. The 2020 smart thermostat is a good no-frills option that supports Matter, even if it can’t adapt to your habits.
  • The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug KP115 with Energy Monitoring is down to $10.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. The smart plug is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can also monitor your energy usage through the Kasa or Tapo apps.

Google Nest Cam with floodlight

$28021% off
$220

A Google Nest Cam attached to two bright, adjustable floodlights, this camera has free video recording, powerful lights, and on-device processing of smart alerts for people, vehicles, and animals. There’s no siren, but there is 24/7 recording and facial recognition. Read our review.

$220 at Amazon$220 at Best Buy$220 at Google

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi 

$22931% off
$159

The U-Bolt Pro WiFi is a solid-feeling lock that packs a lot of features into a compact design. Control it with your fingerprint, key, keypad, voice with Alexa or Google, or an app on your phone or Apple Watch.

$159 at Amazon

Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7

$60050% off
$300

With the best AI-powered obstacle avoidance, excellent navigation skills, and superior cleaning power, the Roomba j7 is the bot to beat. It can be a bit rough with furniture, but it is aggressive at getting your floor clean. Read our iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review.

$300 at Amazon

Roborock Q5 Pro

$43035% off
$280

It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both.

$280 at Amazon (Prime only)$280 at Roborock
  • Normally $899.99, the Roborock Q Revo is on sale for $699.99 ($200 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also buy it directly from Roborock. While it lacks AI-powered obstacle avoidance, the robot vacuum is plenty capable in other ways and can self-empty, clean its oscillating mops, and even refill its own water tank.

Roborock S8 Plus

$100030% off
$700

Roborock’s hybrid S8 robot vacuum and mop has a redesigned auto-emptying station that ensures you don’t have to empty the bot yourself after every round of cleaning.

$700 at Amazon$700 at Best Buy$700 at Target

DreameBot D10 Plus

$40030% off
$280

The D10 Plus is a feature-packed midrange all-rounder and one of the least expensive bots that includes an auto-empty dock, mopping, and mapping. It’s an effective vacuum, but it’s prone to getting stuck. Thankfully, you can set keep-out zones to help with this.

$280 at Amazon$299 at Wellbots

Chargers

Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) holding up an iPhone with its kickstand on a desk.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)

$7044% off
$39

A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging. The original model has its USB-C port on the bottom, while a revised version has it on the side to allow passthrough wireless charging while the phone is propped up on the stand.

$39 at Amazon$40 at Walmart$40 at Anker (with code WSCPBFFQ7N)
  • You can get a 240W, 10-foot USB-C to USB-C cable by Anker for $13.99 ($5 off) at Amazon or $12.99 at Anker with code WS7DTVXLHC. The braided cable features an in-line cable tie and has enough throughput capacity to charge any device you own at its highest speeds.
  • Anker’s 40W USB-C car charger is down to $13.59 (about $4 off) at Amazon. It has two USB-C ports and an LED indicator to let you know it’s charging.
An iPhone propped up horizontally by the kickstand of a Belkin MagSafe charger on a table with a prop skeleton sitting in a chair and looking at the phone.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe

$3023% off
$23

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.

$23 at Amazon
  • Amazon has a 10,000mAh Anker 334 MagGo power bank down to $31.49 (about $9 off). You can get the same discount at Anker with code WS7DYF7UIH. It connects to the back of MagSafe-ready iPhones for wireless charging up to 7.5W, and you can recharge the battery itself at 20W speeds via USB-C (plus use the same port to charge other devices).

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

$8044% off
$45

Kasa’s Smart Plug Power Strip provides six smart outlets with surge protection that can each be individually controlled via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Home app. It also has three non-smart USB-A ports for powering phone chargers and other small devices.

$45 at Amazon

Other gadgets and goods

An Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet in its keyboard case on a wooden table.

Amazon Fire Max 11

$23022% off
$180

Amazon’s highest-end tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution as well as options for an add-on keyboard and stylus. Read our review.

$180 at Amazon (tablet only)$215 at Amazon (with stylus)

2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)

$14032% off
$95

The 2023 Fire HD 10 sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming or browsing. It’s lighter than the last-gen model, too, and comes with support for both the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen and Amazon’s handwriting recognition technology.

$95 at Amazon$95 at Best Buy
  • You can buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 starting at $64.99 ($35 off) for the ad-supported model with 32GB of storage from Amazon and Best Buy. Its eight-inch display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10 and 11’s, but it’s still a decent no-frills entertainment device you can use to stream shows, check Instagram, play games, and read.

Tile Pro (four-pack)

$10020% off
$80

The Tile Pro is the company’s loudest Bluetooth tracker and has the widest range at 400 feet. It also has a user-replaceable battery, unlike other Tiles.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy$80 at Tile
Eufy SmartTrack Card on top of a colorful notebook

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card

$3033% off
$20

The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.

$20 at Eufy (with code WS24T87B2011)$20 at Crutchfield$20 at B&H Photo (with coupon)

ChomChom pet hair remover

$3213% off
$28

The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover that works great for furniture.

$28 at Amazon$28 at Target

