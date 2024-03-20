Here are all the best tech deals from Amazon’s spring sale

Spring is a season of refreshment and renewal. It’s an “upgrade season,” if you will, and Amazon’s Big Spring Sale offers a little something for everyone to add faster and better gadgets to their homes and everyday carry. The sale kicks off today and runs through March 25th. We’re seeing great deals on tech across the board, whether you’re after a new pair of headphones or perhaps a robovac to help with your spring cleaning duties.
There are tons of products on sale, and it’d be impossible to tell you about every last one of them. That’s why, below, we’ve compiled all of the best deals on devices and gadgets that we’ve vetted from brands we trust. You can scroll at your leisure or use the jump links below to go straight to your category of interest.
Headphones, earbuds, and speakers
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose’s latest flagship headphones are a replacement for the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that offer a more travel-friendly design, spatial audio, better call quality, excellent comfort, and some of the best noise cancellation around. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones, which replace the QuietComfort 45, have adjustable noise cancellation and the ability to set custom modes. However, they lack immersive audio mode and the higher-quality Bluetooth found in the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
- Jabra’s semi-open Elite 10 are down to $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is $10 shy of their all-time low price. The wireless buds support Dolby Spatial Audio with head tracking as well as wind detection tech, and Jabra claims they boast the company’s most noise cancellation yet.
Jabra Elite 8 Active
The Elite 8 Active boast all the hallmarks of a premium pair of Jabra earbuds — good sound, reliability, etc. — while leaning into a more rugged, dustproof design.
- If Jabra’s Elite 8 Active are out of your budget, the fitness-focused Jabra Elite 4 Active are down to $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While not an all-time low, that’s one of the better prices we’ve seen so far this year on the buds. They aren’t as capable or as rugged as the Elite 8 Active, which boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, but they still deliver good sound, active noise cancellation, and an IP57 rating.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE offer very good sound and noise cancellation for the money. They also feature a return of the wing tip design from the older Galaxy Buds Plus, the fit of which some may prefer. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for around $189.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While we’ve seen them for as low as $159 recently, this is still a $40 discount on the noise-canceling buds, which offer 24-bit audio support and great sound. They’re a good option for Samsung Galaxy phone owners, who can enjoy extra perks like head tracking and spatial audio. Read our review.
Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere.
- JBL’s portable Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale for around $59.95 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s. As the name implies, you can clip the Clip 4 to bikes, bags, and just about anything, making it great for bringing along on hikes. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
Gaming
Sony’s new slim PS5 with a disc drive comes bundled with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
- You can buy the Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller for Android at Amazon for $91.29 (around $9 off). The iPhone version that has a Lightning connector is also on sale for $80.99 ($19 off) at Amazon, which is one of the lower prices we’ve seen to date. The Kishi V2 can hold your smartphone in place as you use its physical buttons for a more comfortable mobile gaming experience.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (wired)
If you crave clicky, responsive buttons, customizable macro keys, and adjustable triggers, check out Razer’s Wolverine V2. It’s a comfortable alternative to using Microsoft’s default wireless controller.
- The Turtle Beach Recon is a solid wired Xbox controller that also works with Windows PCs. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have it down to around $44.99 ($15 off), which is only $5 more than the all-time low. It comes with in-line volume controls with an EQ feature that includes a mode that can amplify subtle sounds like footsteps and whispers. It also has remappable buttons and two rear-facing paddles.
- Amazon and Best Buy have Western Digital’s 4TB WD_Black internal SSD down to $299.99 ($100 off). It’s an M.2 NVMe drive with PCIe Gen4 that supports sequential read speeds up to 7,300 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 6,350 MB/s.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Google Pixel Watch (GPS)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.
- Amazon and Target are selling the Amazfit GTR 4 for $179.99 ($20 off), which is its second-best price so far this year and $20 shy of its all-time low. The Android smartwatch offers an impressive feature set for its price, which includes dual-band GPS, support for Amazon Alexa, and two weeks of battery life. Read our review.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Mobvoi’s long-awaited TicWatch Pro 5 has superior battery life, excellent fitness tracking, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon W5 Plus chip. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Bluetooth-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale in the 40mm configuration starting at $249.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. The newest Samsung wearable isn’t a significant update over its predecessor, but it does feature better battery life, slimmer bezels, and perks like improved emergency SOS calling. Read our review.
Phones
Google Pixel 8 (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 8 comes with just a couple of key upgrades over the Pixel 7, and it misses out on several higher-end features on the 8 Pro, like a telephoto lens. But its combination of price, features, and the promise of seven years of OS updates makes it one of the best mainstream Android phones. Read our review.
Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G adopts the S23 series’ rear panel design and a couple other flagship-esque features, starting with its 6.4-inch display.
Smart home
Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording, Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. Read our review.
Philips Hue’s starter kit is a great option for those looking to get started with smart lighting; one comes with two color-changing A19 800-lumen bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge.
- The Google Nest Thermostat is down to $99.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, which is one of its better prices to date. The 2020 smart thermostat is a good no-frills option that supports Matter, even if it can’t adapt to your habits.
- The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug KP115 with Energy Monitoring is down to $10.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. The smart plug is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can also monitor your energy usage through the Kasa or Tapo apps.
Google Nest Cam with floodlight
A Google Nest Cam attached to two bright, adjustable floodlights, this camera has free video recording, powerful lights, and on-device processing of smart alerts for people, vehicles, and animals. There’s no siren, but there is 24/7 recording and facial recognition. Read our review.
- The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 is on sale for $99.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This is a good pick for Apple Home users since it’s the only battery-powered doorbell that supports Apple Home and HomeKit Secure Video, though we wish its video quality were better. Read our review.
Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi
The U-Bolt Pro WiFi is a solid-feeling lock that packs a lot of features into a compact design. Control it with your fingerprint, key, keypad, voice with Alexa or Google, or an app on your phone or Apple Watch.
Robot vacuums
iRobot Roomba j7
With the best AI-powered obstacle avoidance, excellent navigation skills, and superior cleaning power, the Roomba j7 is the bot to beat. It can be a bit rough with furniture, but it is aggressive at getting your floor clean. Read our iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review.
Roborock Q5 Pro
It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both.
- Normally $899.99, the Roborock Q Revo is on sale for $699.99 ($200 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also buy it directly from Roborock. While it lacks AI-powered obstacle avoidance, the robot vacuum is plenty capable in other ways and can self-empty, clean its oscillating mops, and even refill its own water tank.
Roborock S8 Plus
Roborock’s hybrid S8 robot vacuum and mop has a redesigned auto-emptying station that ensures you don’t have to empty the bot yourself after every round of cleaning.
DreameBot D10 Plus
The D10 Plus is a feature-packed midrange all-rounder and one of the least expensive bots that includes an auto-empty dock, mopping, and mapping. It’s an effective vacuum, but it’s prone to getting stuck. Thankfully, you can set keep-out zones to help with this.
Chargers
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging. The original model has its USB-C port on the bottom, while a revised version has it on the side to allow passthrough wireless charging while the phone is propped up on the stand.
- You can get a 240W, 10-foot USB-C to USB-C cable by Anker for $13.99 ($5 off) at Amazon or $12.99 at Anker with code WS7DTVXLHC. The braided cable features an in-line cable tie and has enough throughput capacity to charge any device you own at its highest speeds.
- Anker’s 40W USB-C car charger is down to $13.59 (about $4 off) at Amazon. It has two USB-C ports and an LED indicator to let you know it’s charging.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
- Amazon has a 10,000mAh Anker 334 MagGo power bank down to $31.49 (about $9 off). You can get the same discount at Anker with code WS7DYF7UIH. It connects to the back of MagSafe-ready iPhones for wireless charging up to 7.5W, and you can recharge the battery itself at 20W speeds via USB-C (plus use the same port to charge other devices).
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300
Kasa’s Smart Plug Power Strip provides six smart outlets with surge protection that can each be individually controlled via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Home app. It also has three non-smart USB-A ports for powering phone chargers and other small devices.
Other gadgets and goods
Amazon Fire Max 11
Amazon’s highest-end tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution as well as options for an add-on keyboard and stylus. Read our review.
2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)
The 2023 Fire HD 10 sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming or browsing. It’s lighter than the last-gen model, too, and comes with support for both the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen and Amazon’s handwriting recognition technology.
- You can buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 starting at $64.99 ($35 off) for the ad-supported model with 32GB of storage from Amazon and Best Buy. Its eight-inch display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10 and 11’s, but it’s still a decent no-frills entertainment device you can use to stream shows, check Instagram, play games, and read.
Tile Pro (four-pack)
The Tile Pro is the company’s loudest Bluetooth tracker and has the widest range at 400 feet. It also has a user-replaceable battery, unlike other Tiles.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover that works great for furniture.