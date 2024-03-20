Skip to main content
State of Unreal 2024: all the news from Epic’s GDC showcase

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Every year, Epic holds a keynote at the Game Developers Conference to showcase the latest advancements for its Unreal Engine game-making tool, as well as its business as a whole. Last year, that included updates to its hyperrealistic MetaHumans, the launch of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and a revamped creator economy within Fortnite. This year, the company has a lot going on — from the mobile version of the Epic Game Store to the resurgence of Fortnite — so expect a busy hour or so of news. At the very least, we should get some pretty tech demos for UE5.

The keynote kicks off on March 20th at 12:30PM ET, and you can watch it live on both Twitch and YouTube.