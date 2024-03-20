State of Unreal 2024: all the news from Epic’s GDC showcase

Every year, Epic holds a keynote at the Game Developers Conference to showcase the latest advancements for its Unreal Engine game-making tool, as well as its business as a whole. Last year, that included updates to its hyperrealistic MetaHumans, the launch of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and a revamped creator economy within Fortnite. This year, the company has a lot going on — from the mobile version of the Epic Game Store to the resurgence of Fortnite — so expect a busy hour or so of news. At the very least, we should get some pretty tech demos for UE5.
Captain America and Black Panther face off in the first trailer for 1943: Rise of Hydra
Epic's State of Unreal keynote opened with a surprise: a first look at 1943: Rise of Hydra ,the new Marvel game from writer and director Amy Hennig, best known for her work on the Uncharted franchise. It features an "ensemble" of playable characters including Captain America and Black Panther, and is described as a "narrative-driven action-adventure game."
Here’s how Marvel describes the set-up:
TODAY, Two hours agoEpic Games’ State of Unreal event kicks off at 12:30PM ET.
The keynote is taking place at the 2024 Games Developer Conference, and you can tune in from YouTube, Twitch, or the livestream embedded below.
Epic Games is expected to reveal the latest updates to its Unreal Engine, the 3D game development tool that powers games like Fortnite and Mortal Kombat 1. But if the event is anything like last year’s, Epic might toss in a few surprises, too.
The Game Developers Conference kicks off next month, and once again Epic will be holding its State of Unreal keynote. Last year the company showed off more of its metahumans, the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and more; afterwards I had a nice, long chat with Tim Sweeney about the metaverse. You’ll be able to watch the keynote on March 20th on both Twitch and YouTube.