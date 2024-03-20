YouTube TV’s multiview comes to iPhones and iPads in time for March Madness

YouTube TV subscribers can now watch several programs at once on smaller devices — not just big TV screens. As noted by 9to5Google, the service’s multiview feature has rolled out on iOS and iPadOS, although the Android crowd will have to wait for it to arrive “in the coming months.” So, Google’s leaving its own crowd out of watching several March Madness games while on the go. Ouch.

Multiview lets you watch four different things at the same time. The feature started out focused squarely on sports, and... that very much remains the case. YouTube TV has made it slightly more flexible and customizable, but you still can’t just pick any four cable channels you’d like to have on-screen together, which would be my preference.

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of the YouTube TV app (version 8.11 or later). From there, you should see multiview stream options in the “Top Picks for You” or “Watch in multiview” rows whenever sportsball is ongoing. You can get a sense of how it looks in this video clip posted to the YTTV subreddit.