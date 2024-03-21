The second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are down to $180, a new all-time low

We’re still soaking in savings from Amazon’s Big Spring sale event that started yesterday, and through March 25th, you can still shop all of the best deals we’ve found. Today, however, we’re digging for stragglers that got lost in the mix and new deals that have popped up overnight. For example, Amazon and Best Buy are now discounting the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C to a new all-time low price of $179.99 ($70 off).

Apple hasn’t rushed to push the AirPods Pro beyond the second generation, which is quite alright considering they’re aging like a fine oak-barreled wine. Case in point, the recent USB-C refresh added tighter dust resistance and came alongside an iOS 17 update that brought new software features, including adaptive audio, personalized volume, and conversation awareness.

They retain their improved active noise cancellation performance, and the MagSafe charging case works with Find My’s pinpoint location tracking to make them easier to find when you’ve misplaced them. The AirPods Pro sound pretty good for the money, too, and they’re still the top wireless earbuds we’d recommend for most iPhone users.

Although the Meta Quest 3 is undeniably the better standalone virtual reality experience with relative (and reasonable) affordability, we still wouldn’t sleep on its predecessor. The Meta Quest 2 still supports nearly all of the same games and apps, and you can get in the door for a much cheaper $199.99 today ($50 off) at Walmart for the 128GB model, plus get a $50 Meta Quest Store credit with your purchase. Best Buy is matching that price and bundling it with Logitech’s open-back Chorus headphones instead. Amazon also has it that low, but without any extras.

The Quest 2 doesn’t allow you to venture into mixed reality waters like the newer model, but Meta has made nice on its promise of keeping platform parity as long as possible. It’s still getting new features through regular software updates, and previous performance enhancements have helped games look and run better. Better yet, you can use the Quest 2 as a headset for VR games on PC when using a Link cable or wirelessly using Steam Link. The capabilities and versatility were already outstanding reasons to purchase one, and now even more so with this discount.