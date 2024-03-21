The second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are down to $180, a new all-time low

We’re still soaking in savings from Amazon’s Big Spring sale event that started yesterday, and through March 25th, you can still shop all of the best deals we’ve found. Today, however, we’re digging for stragglers that got lost in the mix and new deals that have popped up overnight. For example, Amazon and Best Buy are now discounting the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C to a new all-time low price of $179.99 ($70 off).
Apple hasn’t rushed to push the AirPods Pro beyond the second generation, which is quite alright considering they’re aging like a fine oak-barreled wine. Case in point, the recent USB-C refresh added tighter dust resistance and came alongside an iOS 17 update that brought new software features, including adaptive audio, personalized volume, and conversation awareness.
They retain their improved active noise cancellation performance, and the MagSafe charging case works with Find My’s pinpoint location tracking to make them easier to find when you’ve misplaced them. The AirPods Pro sound pretty good for the money, too, and they’re still the top wireless earbuds we’d recommend for most iPhone users.
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning.
Although the Meta Quest 3 is undeniably the better standalone virtual reality experience with relative (and reasonable) affordability, we still wouldn’t sleep on its predecessor. The Meta Quest 2 still supports nearly all of the same games and apps, and you can get in the door for a much cheaper $199.99 today ($50 off) at Walmart for the 128GB model, plus get a $50 Meta Quest Store credit with your purchase. Best Buy is matching that price and bundling it with Logitech’s open-back Chorus headphones instead. Amazon also has it that low, but without any extras.
The Quest 2 doesn’t allow you to venture into mixed reality waters like the newer model, but Meta has made nice on its promise of keeping platform parity as long as possible. It’s still getting new features through regular software updates, and previous performance enhancements have helped games look and run better. Better yet, you can use the Quest 2 as a headset for VR games on PC when using a Link cable or wirelessly using Steam Link. The capabilities and versatility were already outstanding reasons to purchase one, and now even more so with this discount.
Meta Quest 2 (128GB)
The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.
More deals you can’t miss today
- If you’re an Apple user on the hunt for accessories, you should check out Nomad’s sitewide Spring sale that saves you 20 percent on all purchases when using code SUPERSPRING2024. The brand specializes in leather cases and accessories for Apple devices like the iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. You can shop metal, leather, and sport Apple Watch bands, too, plus AirTag holders, wallets, wireless chargers, and laptop sleeves.
- The Anker MagGo charging station is matching its lowest price of $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, and Anker has the same deal with code WSTD2YEGLLDK. The desktop charger has a MagSafe Qi2 holder up front to charge iPhone 13 and newer devices (and any other incoming Qi2 phones) at 15W speeds, with older MagSafe iPhones capped at 7.5W. On the back, you also have three AC ports and four USB ports — two USB-C and two USB-A, up to 67W — to charge other devices. Read our hands-on impressions.
- You can buy a 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank from Baseus for $21.85 at Amazon (about $15 off) when clipping the on-page coupon and using promo code AR235727. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the portable battery and a great value for one with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and MagSafe-compatible wireless charging. There’s an integrated kickstand to prop your phone up, too.
- Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus is down to $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, matching an all-time low that was established on Black Friday. It’s the best battery-powered video doorbell we’ve tested because it’s quicker to open live feeds (under four seconds) than others. That’s an important quality for a battery doorbell that has to eschew preroll footage to minimize power draw. In our testing, the quick-swappable battery lasted two months with all the features turned on. The Battery Doorbell Plus is great for adding doorstep security to apartments or other dwellings that make hardwired installations difficult. It also has night vision mode, head-to-toe visibility, two-way chatting, and package detection (among other premium features included with a Ring Protect subscription starting at $4.99).
- New Starz users can sign up for $3 per month for three months of service. You can cancel at the end of that promotional period or keep it going at the usual $9.99 per month. Starz has a growing library of newer quality series like Power, P-Valley, and BMF, as well as classics like Spartacus and Outlander streaming on demand.