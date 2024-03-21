You can get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder the Music Frame

There are a few caveats to keep in mind, though. First, you won’t be able to use the $50 to offset the cost of the smart speaker itself, but you can spend it on other Samsung devices. Second, you won’t see the credit for a while. Samsung will only email details about how to redeem it after the speaker is delivered, and it may take up to 35 days.

If that doesn’t bother you, though, this is a nice way for Samsung fans to save while being among the first to get their hands on the Music Frame. Unlike the bigger Sonos / Ikea Symfonisk frame speaker, the speaker really is a mountable picture frame with room for an actual physical print in front.

Yet, at the same time, it’s a wired speaker with Dolby Atmos support and built-in Amazon Alexa and can connect to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. With two woofers, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers, along with waveguides, it should deliver sound that spreads throughout a room. Plus, when paired with one of Samsung’s new TVs and soundbars, the speaker should also offer surround sound, making for a great audio experience.