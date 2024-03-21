Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

You can get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder the Music Frame

You can get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder the Music Frame

/

This is the first deal we’ve seen on Samsung’s Music Frame, which made its debut during CES 2024.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of Samsung’s Music Frame speaker.
The Music Frame comes with room to hold a physical art print or photo while integrating with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Samsung’s just opened up preorders for its 2024 TV and audio lineup, which includes everything from the latest version of The Frame TV to Samsung’s glare-free OLED TV. However, the real star of the show here is the Music Frame smart speaker, which was one of our favorite audio products from this year’s CES and now comes with $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder it for $399.99 for arrival on April 1st.

Related

There are a few caveats to keep in mind, though. First, you won’t be able to use the $50 to offset the cost of the smart speaker itself, but you can spend it on other Samsung devices. Second, you won’t see the credit for a while. Samsung will only email details about how to redeem it after the speaker is delivered, and it may take up to 35 days.

If that doesn’t bother you, though, this is a nice way for Samsung fans to save while being among the first to get their hands on the Music Frame. Unlike the bigger Sonos / Ikea Symfonisk frame speaker, the speaker really is a mountable picture frame with room for an actual physical print in front.

Related

Yet, at the same time, it’s a wired speaker with Dolby Atmos support and built-in Amazon Alexa and can connect to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. With two woofers, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers, along with waveguides, it should deliver sound that spreads throughout a room. Plus, when paired with one of Samsung’s new TVs and soundbars, the speaker should also offer surround sound, making for a great audio experience.

Samsung Music Frame (with $50 preorder credit)

$400

Samsung’s Music Frame is a 12.9 x 12.9 picture frame with a customizable physical print at the front that you can customize with art or a photo. Along with support for Dolby Atmos, it’s compatible with the Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby voice assistants.

$400 at Samsung

More from Deals