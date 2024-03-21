Skip to main content
Threads’ fediverse beta opens to share your posts on Mastodon, too

If you’re in the US, Canada, or Japan, you can try out Threads’ fediverse beta.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An image showing the Threads logo
Image: The Verge

Threads is rolling out a beta of its fediverse integration in the US, Canada, and Japan. In a post on Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that toggling on the feature will let you cross-post and view likes from other federated platforms, like Mastodon.

Threads previewed its fediverse integration earlier this week during the FediForum. As outlined on its support page, Meta says that you must have a public account to turn on fediverse sharing, which will allow users on other servers to “search for and follow your profile, view your posts, interact with your content, and share your content to anyone on or off their server.”

Image: Meta

There are still a few limitations, though. The beta currently doesn’t let users view replies and follows from the fediverse, for example. Meta also can’t promise that when you delete a federated post on Threads, it will also get deleted on the other platforms it was shared on.

Still, it’s promising to see Threads starting to get into the fediverse after first testing its ActivityPub integration last year. You can turn on the feature by heading to your Threads account settings, selecting Fediverse sharing (Beta), and following the instructions.

