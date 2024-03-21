Notepad in Windows 11 is finally getting a spellcheck feature

Microsoft is bringing the spellcheck feature to its Notepad app on Windows 11. Testers can now access the new spellcheck support in Notepad, which will be available to all Windows 11 users later this year.

Spellcheck in Notepad works much like it does in Microsoft Word or inside the Microsoft Edge browser. Misspelled words are automatically underlined in red, and you can fix mistakes with a right-click to see suggestions for spellings. Microsoft has even added autocorrect, so mistakes are fixed as you continue typing. Spellcheck in Notepad will also support multiple languages, and you can ignore words in documents and add them to a dictionary.

“This feature is enabled by default for some file types but is off by default in log files and other file types typically associated with coding,” says Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Windows Inbox Apps, in a blog post. “You can toggle this setting on or off globally or for certain file types in Notepad app settings or temporarily for the current file in the context menu.”