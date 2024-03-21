PlayStation Network is partially down

Your PS5, PS4, PS3, and Vita might look normal — but if you’re having issues, it’s because Sony’s PlayStation Network is not completely healthy right now. Sony’s Network Service Status page is all red, and a spike at Downdetector suggests the partial outage began roughly two hours ago at around 12PM ET.

Personally, we’re still seeing our friends online, can play games that require network authentication, download updates, and access the PlayStation Store, but there are a lot of “Can’t load data” error messages under player profiles, and the web version of the PlayStation Store isn’t loading.

And when I tried to fire up multiplayer in Hot Wheels Unleashed, I got this communication error:

“A communication error with PlayStation Network has occurred.” Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

My colleague Joanna says she was able to play a little Fall Guys, though.

Sony says the following things might not work:

“You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network.”

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.”

“You might have difficulty getting PlayStation Video content.”

“You might have difficulty getting products on the PlayStation Store.”

“You might have difficulty getting products on PlayStation Direct.”

“Game streaming” may also potentially be down.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now also just had a game streaming outage, though it looks like it may be resolved.