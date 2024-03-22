Victrola’s cheapest Sonos-ready turntable has fallen to yet another low

Victrola’s entry-level Works with Sonos turntable lets you stream all your records to your Sonos speakers like its pricier siblings — including the forthcoming Stream Sapphire and midrange Stream Carbon. What you don’t get is the Sapphire’s unique ability to stream records to practically anything or the Carbon’s high-end Ortofon Red 2M cartridge, metal knob, faceplate, and inlay. Instead, the high-quality turntable relies primarily on thick plastic components, a carbon tonearm, and either an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E or Ortofon OM5E cartridge. It still looks almost as slick as Victrola’s pricier models, however, and features a simple setup and an illuminated knob for quickly adjusting the volume on the fly.