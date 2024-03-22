Victrola’s cheapest Sonos-ready turntable has fallen to yet another low

We’re two days into Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and we’ve already seen some pretty good deals on personal audio gear and home theater equipment, including a new low on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro and a rare discount on the Sonos Ray and second-gen Sonos Beam. The sale has gotten even better since it kicked off, too, especially now that Amazon is selling the Victrola Stream Onyx for a new low of $334.20 ($266 off).
Victrola’s entry-level Works with Sonos turntable lets you stream all your records to your Sonos speakers like its pricier siblings — including the forthcoming Stream Sapphire and midrange Stream Carbon. What you don’t get is the Sapphire’s unique ability to stream records to practically anything or the Carbon’s high-end Ortofon Red 2M cartridge, metal knob, faceplate, and inlay. Instead, the high-quality turntable relies primarily on thick plastic components, a carbon tonearm, and either an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E or Ortofon OM5E cartridge. It still looks almost as slick as Victrola’s pricier models, however, and features a simple setup and an illuminated knob for quickly adjusting the volume on the fly.
If you’re looking for a more affordable way to wirelessly transmit audio to your Sonos system without the need for any extra equipment, you won’t find another record player on the market quite like the Onyx.
The Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to the higher-end Stream Carbon, but it still features a metal platter and the ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.
A few more notable deals
- For the first time in months, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — our favorite ebook reader on the market — is on sale for $159.99 ($30 off) at Amazon (for Prime members) and Best Buy (for My Best Buy Plus members). The excellent e-reader features the same sharp display and waterproofing found on the standard Paperwhite from 2021 but adds support for Qi wireless charging and an automatic light sensor. Read our review.
- Along with its Big Spring Sale, Amazon has also launched a BOGO sale on a bunch of board games, puzzles, and toys. For a limited time, you can save 50 percent on a single item when you purchase two others from this list, many of which are already discounted. Newer standouts include Catan and Wingspan, though the promo also extends to classics like Monopoly.
- JBL’s Clip 4 is on sale starting at $59.95 ($20 off), one of its better prices this year, at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s. The small, portable Bluetooth speaker makes for a good hiking companion, thanks to its rugged IP67 rating for dust and water resistance; it also delivers good sound for its size and conveniently clips to bags, bikes, and other items.