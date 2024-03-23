Final Fantasy XVI’s next DLC gets a trailer and a release date

• Return to a quest giver immediately with the new “Quick Complete” function

• Icon updates for important character quests

• A new Skill Set feature, which allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets

• Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use

• New “Custom” controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts

• Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode

• Numerous new orchestrion rolls added