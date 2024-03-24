The Sonos Roam 2 may launch in June

Sonos will launch the follow-up to its Roam wireless AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth speaker in June, along with a new app specifically for its portable speakers. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who writes in his Power On newsletter today that the company has rejiggered the hardware to fix Bluetooth issues with thespeaker.
Gurman writes that the new app will also support the company’s rumored $449 high-end headphones, which may also come in June. However, users will have to wait for the Move 1 and 2 and the first-generation Roam to gain support, as the company has reportedly had trouble getting the software up to snuff.
The original Roam is a solid speaker with some quirks, like no stereo pairing over Bluetooth, which The Verge’s Chris Welch called out in his original review. As he wrote while covering Sonos’ roadmap back in November, some owners have also complained about its battery’s long-term durability. The new Roam is expected to have similar topside touch controls to the Era 100 and 300 speakers. Besides that, the company’s plans reportedly also include a TV set-top box and updated versions of the Sub, Era 100, and Sonos Arc soundbar as it works to shore up its hardware revenue.