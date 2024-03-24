‘Spirited Away’ returns to theaters in April for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024

Studio Ghibli fans who missed their shot at watching Spirited Away in theaters last year can try again between April 27th and May 1st at “U.S. cinemas nationwide.” The showings are part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2024, which will put 14 Ghibli films — with English dubbed and subtitled versions with the original Japanese voice work — back in theaters throughout the year. It’s not clear how many theaters are involved, but in my area, five theaters are showing Spirited Away over the course of as many days.
That’s the largest list of movies since Ghibli Fest started in 2017. Others hitting theaters this year include Miyazaki classics like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke, as well as movies from other Ghibli directors, including Hiromasa Yonebayashi (The Secret World of Arrietty) and Hiroyuki Morita (The Cat Returns). An announcement from film distributor Fathom Events says that the showings will also “include surprise special extra content.”
The list of films also includes Ponyo and Howl’s Moving Castle, two movies that, like Spirited Away, Miyazaki made after saying he’d retire. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, his most recent one, The Boy and the Heron, isn’t in the list.)
Not every movie will see as many showings — Nausicaä is listed with only three showings during one May weekend, for instance. The 20th-anniversary edition of Howl’s Moving Castle gets the longest run, with mostly evening showings from September 26th through October 3rd.
Tickets are available directly from theater box offices or through the websites of Fathom Events and distributor GKids. If you’re really looking for the full late 90s / early 2000s nostalgia experience, you can apparently show off your Ghibli Fest ticket stub at a Hot Topic store and get a 25 percent discount “for in-store purchases.” Fathom’s announcement says “theater participants are subject to change.”
Here’s the Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 schedule from Fathom’s announcement (with local showtimes):
Spirited Away
Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 40th Anniversary
Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Tuesday, May 21 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Castle in the Sky
Monday, May 20 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
The Secret World of Arrietty
Sunday, June 9 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
When Marnie Was There 10th Anniversary
Monday, June 10 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Princess Mononoke
Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, July 15 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Ponyo
Saturday, August 3 at 3:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, August 4 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, August 5 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, August 6 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Whisper of the Heart
Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Tuesday, August 27 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
The Cat Returns
Monday, August 26 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, August 28 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Howl’s Moving Castle 20th Anniversary
Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Friday, September 27 at 7:00 (DUB)
Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, September 30 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, October 1 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, October 2 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 (DUB)
Kiki’s Delivery Service 35th Anniversary
Saturday, October 26 at 3:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, October 28 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Pom Poko 30th Anniversary
Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Tuesday, November 26 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM (DUB)
Wednesday, November 27 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
My Neighbor Totoro
Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 PM (SUB)
Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)
Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM (SUB)
Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00 (DUB)
Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM (SUB)