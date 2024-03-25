Razer’s lightning-quick Huntsman V2 keyboard is down to its lowest price to date

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends today, March 25th, but you can find even more savings elsewhere. For example, Woot is discounting one of Razer’s most popular mechanical keyboards, the Razer Huntsman V2, until April 3rd (or while supplies last). The version with analog optical switches is down to $99.99 ($50 off), which is $10 lower than we’ve seen it at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. It comes with a 90-day limited warranty through Woot, and it also ships with a magnetic wrist rest that’s meant to add comfort while typing or gaming.

The Razer Huntsman V2 comes in both full and tenkeyless varieties. You’ll get the former with this deal, so you’ll have a full number pad and dedicated controls for media playback and volume. The big selling point (which you probably won’t notice in everyday use) is that it uses optical switches for light-based actuation. That tech allows the wired board to detect key presses more quickly than traditional mechanical switches, and you can adjust its responsiveness. The switches are topped by double-shot PBT keycaps.

The Huntsman V2 also has an 8,000-hertz polling rate, which we feel is overkill as the benefits (mostly meant to reduce input delay while gaming) are hard to discern. With the excellent Razer Synapse software, you can manage the keyboard’s various options, including custom mapping profiles, macros, and RGB lighting effects.

Razer Huntsman V2 $ 100 $ 150 33 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 150 33 % off The Razer Huntsman V2 is the follow-up to Razer’s initial attempt at a keyboard with optical switches. This iteration uses analog optical switches with an 8,000Hz polling rate and PBT keycaps. It also includes a full number pad with media and volume controls. $100 at Woot$110 at Amazon

An iPad with an Apple Pencil is more versatile than a Kindle Scribe, but serious readers still have reason to consider buying the latter device. The slate’s E Ink display is easier to read in direct sunlight, for starters, and it’s a lot more comfortable to hold and lasts far longer on a single charge. It’s also the only Kindle with note-taking capabilities.

If you’re keen on checking it out, Amazon is selling the 16GB Kindle Scribe with a Basic Pen for $254.99 ($85 off), which is $15 more than the record low we saw during Black Friday. You can also get it with a Premium Pen, which adds a shortcut button and a built-in eraser, for $279.99 ($90 off), but it might take a few months to ship. Both e-readers also come with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

The Scribe offers the largest slate we’ve seen on a Kindle at 10.2 inches. It’s big enough to display ebooks with a side-by-side page layout in horizontal orientation. It’s also the only Kindle that lets you write whatever you want, whether it’s handwritten notes or diagrams. You can write on blank pages, mark up PDFs, and annotate specific sections of a book. It wasn’t our favorite Wacom-enabled E Ink tablet at launch as it lacked handwriting conversion and was thin on pen customization options, but the latest software updates have dramatically expanded its capabilities.

