Razer’s lightning-quick Huntsman V2 keyboard is down to its lowest price to date

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends today, March 25th, but you can find even more savings elsewhere. For example, Woot is discounting one of Razer’s most popular mechanical keyboards, the Razer Huntsman V2, until April 3rd (or while supplies last). The version with analog optical switches is down to $99.99 ($50 off), which is $10 lower than we’ve seen it at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. It comes with a 90-day limited warranty through Woot, and it also ships with a magnetic wrist rest that’s meant to add comfort while typing or gaming.
The Razer Huntsman V2 comes in both full and tenkeyless varieties. You’ll get the former with this deal, so you’ll have a full number pad and dedicated controls for media playback and volume. The big selling point (which you probably won’t notice in everyday use) is that it uses optical switches for light-based actuation. That tech allows the wired board to detect key presses more quickly than traditional mechanical switches, and you can adjust its responsiveness. The switches are topped by double-shot PBT keycaps.
The Huntsman V2 also has an 8,000-hertz polling rate, which we feel is overkill as the benefits (mostly meant to reduce input delay while gaming) are hard to discern. With the excellent Razer Synapse software, you can manage the keyboard’s various options, including custom mapping profiles, macros, and RGB lighting effects.
Razer Huntsman V2
The Razer Huntsman V2 is the follow-up to Razer’s initial attempt at a keyboard with optical switches. This iteration uses analog optical switches with an 8,000Hz polling rate and PBT keycaps. It also includes a full number pad with media and volume controls.
An iPad with an Apple Pencil is more versatile than a Kindle Scribe, but serious readers still have reason to consider buying the latter device. The slate’s E Ink display is easier to read in direct sunlight, for starters, and it’s a lot more comfortable to hold and lasts far longer on a single charge. It’s also the only Kindle with note-taking capabilities.
If you’re keen on checking it out, Amazon is selling the 16GB Kindle Scribe with a Basic Pen for $254.99 ($85 off), which is $15 more than the record low we saw during Black Friday. You can also get it with a Premium Pen, which adds a shortcut button and a built-in eraser, for $279.99 ($90 off), but it might take a few months to ship. Both e-readers also come with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
The Scribe offers the largest slate we’ve seen on a Kindle at 10.2 inches. It’s big enough to display ebooks with a side-by-side page layout in horizontal orientation. It’s also the only Kindle that lets you write whatever you want, whether it’s handwritten notes or diagrams. You can write on blank pages, mark up PDFs, and annotate specific sections of a book. It wasn’t our favorite Wacom-enabled E Ink tablet at launch as it lacked handwriting conversion and was thin on pen customization options, but the latest software updates have dramatically expanded its capabilities.
Kindle Scribe (16GB)
The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Keep shopping with more Monday deals
- Mega’s Xbox 360 building kit is down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Target, which is a new all-time low. The set includes more than 1,300 pieces to build a replica Xbox 360, complete with a controller and a Halo 3 game case. It resembles the original console’s off-white design, and it includes the external hard drive and a working disc drive bay that actually responds to the included game disc when inserted. It has working lights, too. Read our review.
- Now until March 31st, Woot is taking up to 70 percent off select Apple accessories and offering an extra $3 off on your order when you use promo code APPLEBITE. The sale includes MagSafe wallets for $27.99 ($23 off), Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger for $86.99 ($43 off), and Apple Watch bands starting at $16.99. There are also AirTag holders, iPhone cases, and a lot more accessories available.
- Prime members can grab a 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD card with an SD adapter for an all-time low of $87.99 ($63 off) at Amazon. You can find the same deal at Western Digital if you aren’t a subscriber. That’s some of the highest capacity you’ll find in a storage module that’s no bigger than your thumbnail. The card is rated V10 with up to 150MB/s read speed, which is great for expanding storage for more games, apps, and media. It might not work well for 4K video recording, but it should handle up to 1080p just fine.
- Microsoft’s official Xbox wireless controllers are on sale for $44 ($16 off) at Amazon in black and red, and you’ll also find similar prices at Best Buy and Walmart. There are more exotic colors available, too, including the shock blue variant for $49 ($16 off) and the astral purple gamepad for $54.99 ($10 off). The controllers are compatible with the Xbox One and Series X / S, plus mobile devices and Windows PCs using USB-C and Bluetooth.
- A four-pack of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 is down to $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low. Similar to Apple’s AirTags, the location trackers can report their last known location on a map. On certain Galaxy phones bearing ultra wideband tech — including the Note 20 Ultra, S21 Plus and Ultra, S22 Plus and Ultra, S23 Plus and Ultra, and the Z Fold 2 or newer — you can use SmartThings Find for compass-guided directions to your lost item and sound an audible alarm when you’re within 120 meters of its location. The trackers can survive a bit of rain and dust with IP67 protection, too, and the battery lasts up to 500 days.