Apple’s WWDC 2024 is set for June 10th

Apple will be playing AI catch-up at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which starts with the keynote on June 10th and runs through June 14th. The company typically focuses on its planned fall software updates and announces some new hardware, and this year shouldn’t be any different. But, going into this year, there’s a lot of mystery around what the company has to say about its approach to generative artificial intelligence.

Apple has reportedly been spending millions a day to train its own models and rumor has it that it’s also been courting news outlets for training content partnerships. But other recent reports have suggested that it may cut a deal with Google, OpenAI, or Anthropic (or Baidu in China) to supply cloud-based AI features, while keeping its own generative features strictly on-device. Apple could potentially even open its ecosystem up to all AI developers for deep integration in its devices, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Of course, the company has talked about on-device machine learning for years, but now that generative AI is such a big deal, Apple seems ready to hype up its abilities in that area too. (See the M3 MacBook Air, aka “the world’s best consumer laptop for AI.”)