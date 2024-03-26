The ad-free Kindle Kids is on sale for the first time since Black Friday

For some reason, Kindle deals have been hard to come by in the past few months, but now the tide appears to be turning. We recently highlighted several Kindle Scribe deals, but if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, the 2022 Kindle Kids is also on sale. For the first time since Black Friday, the kid-friendly version of my favorite budget e-reader is on sale for $99.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. While $20 shy of the all-time low we last saw in October, it’s still one of its better prices to date.

Although the Kindle Kids is a kid-friendly e-reader, it works just as well for parents or adults without children. That’s because it’s identical to the standard ad-free Kindle in that it offers the same crisp 300ppi display, USB-C support, and long battery life. The only difference is that it comes with optional parental controls, a colorful case, and an extended two-year warranty for greater peace of mind. What makes this an even better deal is that Amazon is also throwing in a year of Amazon Kids Plus, so you can enjoy free access to games, videos, and books in the Artemis Fowl, Percy Jackson, and Harry Potter series.

2022 Kindle Kids $ 100 $ 120 17 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 120 17 % off Amazon’s latest Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus. $100 at Amazon$100 at Best Buy

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Woot is currently selling Microsoft’s Xbox Series X for just $299.99 with a 90-day limited warranty. That’s nearly half the price of buying the console in new condition, though, if you prefer a new model, My Best Buy Plus members can pick one up on sale right now for $449.99 ($50 off).

The current discount lowers the Series X to the price of the smaller Series S, which is a great deal given it’s a more capable console. The Series X supports 4K gaming and features a built-in disc drive, for instance, allowing you to play both physical and digital games. It’s also more powerful, offering faster performance and 1TB of storage. The biggest downside here is that this is a “Grade A Refurbished” model, which means it may show signs of use. Woot guarantees it has inspected and restored the console to full working condition, however, so it should perform like new.

Microsoft Xbox Series X (refurbished) $ 300 $ 500 40 % off $ 300 $ 300 $ 500 40 % off The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a discless approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $300 at Woot

