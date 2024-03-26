Disney Plus has a new Hulu-ified logo

Disney has made some slight but notable updates to the logo and splash screen for its Disney Plus streaming service that likely nod to its looming merger with Hulu. The biggest change is the new teal / seafoam background color, which appears to be a rough mix between its original blue background and the green that Hulu uses.

At face value alone, the updated design — which can already be seen on the Disney Plus website and various app stores — makes sense for the corporate giant. Aside from the obvious unity with Hulu, the new color also makes it stand out more against the sea of blue and black logos used by other streaming services like Prime Video, Max, and Paramount Plus. But I am actually sad to see the old logo go.

This comparison image made by Reddit user Lanceoz shows that while it’s not exact, mixing Hulu and the old logo gets you pretty close to the new color. Image: Disney / Hulu / Lanceoz

Since it was released in 2019, the Disney Plus service has used a deep royal blue that’s very reminiscent of the company’s famous Cinderella castle logo. That design — introduced in 1985’s Return to Oz — is a prominent childhood memory of mine. Variations of it featured on just about every Disney movie I watched in theaters and on VHS and DVD. That logo has since fallen out of use, but it was nice to see it memorialized in some way.