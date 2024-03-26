Adobe’s new GenStudio platform is an AI factory for advertisers

Adobe has announced a new AI-powered ad creation platform that aims to make it easier to use the company’s generative AI tools for building marketing campaigns. The new GenStudio application was introduced on Tuesday during Adobe’s Summit event, alongside an AI assistant for Adobe Experience and updates around Adobe’s Firefly generative AI model.

GenStudio effectively serves as a centralized hub for promotional campaigns, providing things like brand kits, copy guidance, and preapproved assets alongside a bunch of generative AI-powered tools that can generate backgrounds and ensure the overall tone remains on-brand. These tools also allow users to quickly create ads for emails and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. GenStudio will then show users which attributes, generated assets, and campaigns are performing best, which Adobe suggests can then be used to direct AI prompts for other campaigns.

GenStudio aims to make it easier to create ad campaigns with Adobe’s generative AI tools by providing a single app thats easy to use and navigate. Image: Adobe Users can quickly generate multiple versions of the same campaign across different platforms, though I’m skeptical of how well it performs with vague prompts. Image: Adobe

Adobe GenStudio is currently in alpha, with general availability expected later this year. Pricing isn’t fixed and will vary depending on the company, according to Adobe.

Sticking with this focus on business customers, Adobe is adding an AI-powered chatbot to its customer experience management platform. The company says the Adobe Experience Platform AI assistant can answer technical questions about using Experience Cloud apps, alongside automating tasks, fetching performance data, and compiling audiences into groups that may respond better to certain promotional content.

Adobe’s Experience Platform AI assistant is currently in alpha. Image: Adobe

Adobe also introduced Firefly Services, which provides brands with “over 20” AI-powered tools and APIs that can be used to automate repetitive creative tasks like image resizing and expanding backgrounds. Adobe’s Firefly AI model is also getting some updates, including “structure reference,” which allows users to upload an image that will influence the layout of generated content, and new Custom Models that allow other companies to train their own versions of Firefly.

And lastly, Adobe is partnering with Microsoft to integrate workflows and insights from its Experience Cloud platform with Copilot for Microsoft 365. Neither company has announced when this will be available, but Microsoft says it's aiming to streamline tasks for marketers who already use these services separately.

Adobe has been aggressively promoting its generative AI products since it introduced Firefly in Photoshop last year, but its recent enterprise focus isn’t surprising. With so many other generative AI-powered tools like OpenAI’s DALL-E on the market, Adobe’s best chance to get ahead of the competition is commercial viability.