Cheryl Hines’ husband chooses Sergey Brin’s ex-wife as running mate

Shanahan, who was formerly married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has donated heavily to Democratic candidates in the past. In the campaign announcement speech, Kennedy called his running mate “exactly the right person,” as someone who “shared my passion for wholesome healthy foods, chemical-free for regenerative agriculture, for good soils.” He called her a “technologist at the forefront of AI” who uses “neural nets” to “identify abuses in our government.” He also praised her use of “cutting-edge technologies, including AI, to calculate the catastrophic health consequences of toxins in our soil, our air, our water, and our food.”