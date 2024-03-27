Logitech’s original G Pro X Superlight is on sale for nearly 40 percent off

These days, there are ample options to consider when choosing a gaming mouse — we should know, having put together a detailed guide to some of the best available. That said, not everyone needs the latest and greatest gaming peripherals, which makes the current discount on the slightly older Logitech G Pro X Superlight all the more appealing. Right now, the first-gen mouse is on sale at Best Buy in white for an all-time low of $99.99 ($60 off) and in black at Amazon for $109.95 (about $50 off).
Logitech’s original G Pro X Superlight was designed as a step-down version of Logitech’s popular G Pro Wireless. It’s not the company’s most advanced mouse — that would be the newer Superlight 2 — but the right-handed mouse remains a great option for both work and play, with a speedy Hero 25,600 DPI sensor and thumb buttons along the left edge of the mouse. I’m a big fan of its lack of LEDs and long-lasting battery, along with the sleek matte-textured design, which eschews the honeycomb-shaped hole patterns many ultralight mice rely on to keep the weight down. Even without them, though, the OG Superlight weighs a mere 63 grams, and you can shave off an extra three grams if you remove the magnetic plate on the bottom that covers the included 2.4GHz USB receiver.
The most annoying downside is that the last-gen Superlight relies on Micro USB for charging (boo), whereas the new model opts for a saner USB-C connector. The latest version also has a 4kHz response rate and the new Hero 2 sensor aimed at the esports crowd, but it’s also going to cost you quite a bit more at $159.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight was one of its lightest gaming mice up until the release of the pricier Superlight 2. It remains a great mouse with a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor and a clean and minimal design, with a single LED for displaying the battery level.
Just a few weeks ago, we flagged a standout discount on the Backbone One, which dropped the first-gen mobile controller to what was then an all-time low of $69.99 ($30 off). Flash-forward to today, and you can now pick up the same Lightning-only model at Amazon in black or the newer PlayStation-friendly white configuration for $59 ($40 off). The second-gen USB-C model is also on sale in black and white at Amazon for $79.99 ($20 off), with Best Buy, Walmart, and Target basically matching Amazon’s deal pricing on both configurations.
Despite the recent arrival of Sony’s PlayStation Portal, the Backbone One remains our favorite mobile controller for those looking to play games on their smartphone — including cloud-based games, mobile games, and console games streaming via remote play. The original model supports the iPhone 14 and older Lightning-based phones, while the newer USB-C edition can pair with either the iPhone 15 or Android devices. The second-gen model features an updated D-pad and magnetic adapters that let you use it with a compatible case; however, both iterations are designed to outfit your phone with more comfortable physical controls and a 3.5mm audio jack for using a wired pair of headphones. Neither offering will rival a modern gamepad like Sony’s DualSense when it comes to overall feel, but the standard controls are a huge step up from using a clunky touchscreen for gaming, especially when precision counts.
Backbone One (first-gen, Lightning)
The original Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones 14 and older (as far back as the 6S) via the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
Backbone One (second-gen, USB-C)
The revamped Backbone One works with a selection of Android phones and the iPhone 15. It’s nearly identical to the last-gen model, however, save for a more responsive D-pad, increased bridge extension, and the ability to accommodate a larger selection of phone cases via magnetic adapters.
- Here at The Verge, we’re big fans of all things Lego, including the recent wave of sets built purely for aesthetics. Thankfully, if you’re also a fan of vibes, Lego’s new Tiny Plants set is already on sale at Target for $39.99 ($10 off). The 758-piece kit lets you cobble together a collection of nine different plants — including a Venus flytrap, prickly pear, and laceleaf — all of which are treated to their own desk-friendly terracotta brick planter.
- I’m not convinced the Logitech Brio 500 is the best webcam you can buy at $129. That said, it’s currently on sale at Amazon for an all-time low of $88.09, which is far more appealing. The compact cylindrical camera is 1080p/30fps rather than 4K, but it should still be a nice little upgrade if you’re using an older machine. It includes a privacy shutter, does well in low-light environments, and can also tilt to broadcast what’s on your desk.
- The Ultimate Ears Boom 3, our pick for the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker, is on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy starting at around $109 (about $42 off), which is one of its better prices as of late. We admit that it’s not exactly cutting-edge at this point — it launched way back in 2018 — but the speaker continues to offer incredible staying power thanks to its solid sound and a rugged 360-degree build that allows it to float.
- Last year, our own Allison Johnson coined the term “hot foldable summer.” But if you missed the memo or failed to pick up a foldable phone back then, know that you can snag an unlocked Google Pixel Fold from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google starting at $1,299 ($500 off), a new low. The snappy landscape-orientated foldable is somewhat limited when it comes to multitasking, but it’s great for consuming entertainment on the go; it also has one of the best camera systems you can get in a foldable thanks to its 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera and an excellent 5x telephoto. Read our review.