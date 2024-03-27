No Man’s Sky is finally getting a ship editor in latest update

No Man’s Sky just keeps on expanding. Hello Games is releasing the game’s 27th update today, dubbed “Orbital,” and it adds some major features including improved space stations and a tool for customizing ships.
The studio says that the stations are now much larger and more impressive from the outside and that the insides are now “vast, procedurally generated, and incredibly diverse.” Most notably, they now feature ship editors where players can customize their personal spacecraft.
“We haven’t introduced customisation previously, because so many players love exploring to find the perfect ship already out there to purchase,” Hello explains. “In keeping with exploration, to customise their ship, Travellers gather and trade parts for their ships as they explore, salvaging the best components from wrecks and ruins.”
There’s a bunch of other stuff in the update as well. That includes a revamped guild system that makes “joining guilds and increasing reputation a much larger part of the game,” a refreshed user interface, and the ability to send out your frigate fleets on away missions. You can check out the full update notes right here.
Of course, these kinds of ongoing updates have become the norm since No Man’s Sky launched in 2016, adding not only new gameplay elements but also expanding to more platforms like VR and the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, last year, the studio announced its next game, a fantasy adventure called Light No Fire.