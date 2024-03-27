Updates to Google Maps and Search make it easier to plan your next outing

Google is introducing a handful of updates that aim to take some of the stress out of planning trips and outings, from new translation features and AI-powered trip itineraries in Search to curated recommendations in Maps.

Starting this week in over 40 cities across the US and Canada, Google Maps will now show users lists of recommendations for places to eat and visit. Google’s algorithmically generated recommendations include a weekly updated “Trending” list of places that have seen a recent spike in popularity, a “Top” list of historically popular locations, and a “Gems” list of places that are, well, hidden gems worth visiting. The app will also surface recommendation lists from Lonely Planet, The New York Times, The Infatuation, and OpenTable.

If you’re stuck for ideas or spoiled for choice, the new Google Maps recommended lists can suggest places worth visiting. Image: Google

A new generative AI feature is also being tested in Search that will provide a sample itinerary when users ask for trip ideas. This itinerary includes helpful information like options for flights and hotels, alongside suggestions for local attractions and places to eat. Google says it’ll also pull in additional information about recommended locations — such as business information, reviews, and photos — and that the itineraries can be exported to Gmail, Docs, or Maps. This feature is, for now, only available to users who enroll in Google’s free Search Generative Experience.

The new AI itinerary feature in Search can quickly throw together some ideas for how to spend your next vacation. Image: Google

Google is also updating the Circle to Search feature it introduced in January with new translation capabilities. This will allow users to translate whatever is on their screen — such as an online menu or local events page — by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar and tapping the translate icon.

Circle to Search will soon let you instantly translate whatever’s on your screen and avoid jumping between apps. Image: Google

Circle to Search, which is currently available on the Pixel 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, is rolling out to more Android devices this week, with the translation feature rolling out “in the coming weeks,” according to Google.