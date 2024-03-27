The Polestar 4 gets an official price ahead of its debut

The Polestar 4 is going on sale next month, and when it does, the price will be slightly different than the electric crossover coupe was originally announced.

Last year, Polestar said the 4 would start at around $60,000. Today, the Swedish (by way of China) automaker is adjusting that starting price down to $56,300 (including a $1,400) destination charge) for the long-range single-motor rear-wheel drive version. Meanwhile, a dual-motor Polestar 4 with standard Pilot pack will start at $63,400 (also including the destination charge).

The Polestar 4 will go into production starting late April, with the first customer deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

This follows Polestar also announcing the price of its upcoming three-row SUV, the Polestar 3, which was lower than the original estimate. Automakers across the industry are grappling with slower growth in EV sales as well as the rippling effect of Tesla’s price cuts. And that leaves Polestar scrambling to find the right price for its upcoming models.

Polestar says the original prices are just estimates, which are always subject to change with the official announcements. Often official prices come in higher than the original estimates.

Along with the Polestar 3, the Polestar 4 signals an acceleration of the company’s ambitions to broaden its lineup, reach more customers, and compete more aggressively. Polestar was backed by Volvo for several years but is now overseen by Volvo’s Chinese parent company, Geely. The company just received $950 million in external financing, which will be enough for the “next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs,” it said.

The Polestar 4 is a coupe-style SUV with a targeted range over 300 miles and a substantial 102kWh battery. One of the most distinctive features is the total absence of a rear window, which Polestar argues “enables a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience.” The Verge contributor Daniel Golson said it was a little dark for rear-seat passengers but overall found a lot to like about the digital rearview mirror.

The company says it will be its fastest production car to date, with a zero to 62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds and a maximum power output of 400kW or 544 horsepower. Both dual- and single-motor versions will be available, with single-motor versions featuring rear-wheel drive. The 102kWh battery is fitted to both long-range versions. A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed to maximize range and efficiency.