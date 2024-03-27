The new MacBook Air M3 is $100 off for the first time

It’s a good day for Apple deals. Not only can you get $150 off the Apple Vision Pro for the first time, but the new MacBook Air, released earlier this month, is already $100 off at Amazon and B&H Photo. That’s a new all-time low available on the midnight base models, which come with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Note that Amazon is temporarily out of stock, but you can still place an order, and it will ship when it’s available.
Apple’s latest entry-level laptop is powered by Apple’s M3 chips and is therefore faster than its predecessor, which was already a fantastic performer. It’s also a little more useful for productivity purposes, as it can now power up to two external displays when the laptop is closed, as opposed to just one (regardless of whether the lid is open or closed). And as a nice added touch, Apple’s thrown in Wi-Fi 6E and a 6GHz band to make the laptop more futureproof and boost download speeds.
13-inch MacBook Air (M3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
Equipped with the new M3 chip, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is both faster and more powerful than its predecessor. It can also connect with two external displays and includes Wi-Fi 6E support.