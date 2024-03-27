The new MacBook Air M3 is $100 off for the first time

It’s a good day for Apple deals. Not only can you get $150 off the Apple Vision Pro for the first time, but the new MacBook Air, released earlier this month, is already $100 off at Amazon and B&H Photo. That’s a new all-time low available on the midnight base models, which come with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Note that Amazon is temporarily out of stock, but you can still place an order, and it will ship when it’s available.