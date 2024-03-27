Dbrand tried and failed to fix the Ghost Case — replacements will take longer

As you can imagine, after developing a zero-yellowing anti-scratch solution that was the first of its kind, we were quite excited to pull the trigger on mass production.

Last week, our first mass-produced stock cleared the production lines. During quality control inspections, we immediately knew that something was different between the short run of “process validation” samples we’d approved for mass production and what was actually coming off the tools.

A significant portion of the units we inspected were showing signs of coating buildup and inconsistencies.