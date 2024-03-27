Leaked images reveal Microsoft’s white disc-less Xbox Series X console

Microsoft appears to be readying a white version of its Xbox Series X console without a disc drive. Exputer has published a series of leaked images of the white Xbox Series X, showing that it’s a disc-less system with the same design on the exterior as the existing black Xbox Series X.

The white coating appears to be identical to the Xbox Series S “robot white” that Microsoft uses on its smaller $299 console. Exputer reports that this white Xbox Series X will have some internal components upgraded, including the heatsink used to cool the console. The Verge has seen additional documents detailing changes to this white Xbox Series X that suggest these leaked photos are genuine, but we’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment.

Exputer claimed last month that this white Xbox Series X could arrive in June or July, priced at $50-$100 less than the current $499 retail price of the Xbox Series X. If Microsoft is planning to launch this particular disc-less Xbox Series X soon, that would suggest the company has canceled or pushed back the refreshed version of the Xbox Series X console that leaked in FTC v. Microsoft documents last year.

We were expecting a different kind of Xbox Series X design. Image: FTC vs. Microsoft

Codenamed Brooklin, that unannounced console refresh featured an Xbox Series X design that’s a lot more cylindrical than the existing console or this new rectangular one, though it also would have had no disc drive. Microsoft described that console as “adorably all digital” in internal documents, and it was supposed to ship with a new controller and Xbox Wireless 2 connection.