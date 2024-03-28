Every US federal agency must hire a chief AI officer

When at the airport, travelers will have the ability to opt out from the use of TSA facial recognition without any delay or losing their place in line.

When AI is used in the Federal healthcare system to support critical diagnostic decisions, a human being is overseeing the process to verify the tools’ results and avoids disparities in healthcare access.

When AI is used to detect fraud in government services there is human oversight of impactful decisions and affected individuals have the opportunity to seek remedy for AI harms.