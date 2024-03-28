Embracer is selling Borderlands developer Gearbox to Take-Two

Swedish gaming conglomerate Embracer Group has entered an agreement to sell Gearbox Interactive to Rockstar parent company Take-Two for $460 million. In a press release published on Thursday, Embracer announced that Take-Two will acquire full ownership over the Borderlands (including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands), Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, and Duke Nukem franchises in the deal, which is expected to be finalized by June 2024.

Take-Two Entertainment will also acquire the Gearbox studios based in Quebec, Montréal, and Frisco, Texas. Embracer will, however, retain several Gearbox assets, including Gearbox Publishing San Francisco (which will be renamed), Cryptic Studios, Lost Boys Interactive, the Remnant franchise, Hyper Light Breaker, and “other notable unannounced game releases.”

The acquired assets — which according to Take-Two include two Borderlands titles, two Homeworld titles, and “at least one exciting new intellectual property” already in development — will continue being led by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford under Take-Two’s 2K division.