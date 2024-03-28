SteelSeries’ multi-platform Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is nearly $70 off

When I can’t crank up the volume and bass on my Dolby Atmos system while gaming, I rely on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to inject immersive, crisp, and well-balanced audio directly into my eardrums. I own the Xbox version and would still happily buy it for $350 if I needed a replacement. Lucky for you, the version designed to work with the PS5 and PC is nearly matching its all-time low at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can grab it for about $281 ($70 off). The Xbox version is also on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy.

I’ve found the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to be well worth the money. In addition to a comfortable ski band design and satisfying 40mm drivers, the headset connects to a base station with line-in and two USB ports for use with a PC and the Nintendo Switch. It also has an OLED display with a dial that makes it easy to manage audio levels, chat mix, and customize the 10-band equalizer. You can make these adjustments using the buttons and wheels on the headset itself, too.

The retractable microphone sits flush when you don’t need it, which contributes to a sleek design that makes it ideal for outdoor wear. It also supports Bluetooth, along with noise cancellation and a helpful transparency mode. My favorite feature, however, is the integrated charging bay for the spare battery, which lets you swap batteries mid-game. So far, I haven’t experienced any of the issues that plagued its predecessor, so I wouldn’t hesitate to check it out if you’ve been waiting on the sidelines to hear about its long-term performance.

By almost every metric we can think of, the Apple Vision Pro is a classic experimental product meant to delight wealthy tech heads and early adopters. That’s why we’re a little surprised to see that the first-gen mixed reality headset has popped up with its first discount at Woot, which is offering it for $3,299 ($200 off) with a one-year Apple warranty for at least the next month (or until stock is depleted).

There’s a catch here — you can’t order a custom fitting, as each Vision Pro ships with the same 21W light seal size and small Solo Knit and Dual Loop headbands. While a misfit wouldn’t render the device useless, it could make it so uncomfortable to wear that you might not enjoy using it. And if you end up needing a custom fit, you’ll need to pony up another $199 for the light seal and $99 for each of the headbands, effectively canceling out your savings. We’d recommend getting fitted in person at your local Apple Store before making a decision. (You can also take your own measurements using the Apple Store app on any iPhone or iPad with Face ID, but the results may not be as accurate.)

Whether the Apple Vision Pro is worth that much even with the slight discount is another matter entirely. We can say for sure that it’s a fun and exciting preview of the future for what some have coined “spatial computing,” but there are still many wrinkles that need ironing out, including its weight, an unwieldy external battery, and inconsistent hand tracking. You’ll only reach its best potential if you’re a resident of Apple’s walled garden, too. Unless you’re running around with a bag full of greenbacks, you should check out The Verge’s full video review and multiple others around the web before going all in.

