SteelSeries’ multi-platform Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is nearly $70 off

When I can’t crank up the volume and bass on my Dolby Atmos system while gaming, I rely on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to inject immersive, crisp, and well-balanced audio directly into my eardrums. I own the Xbox version and would still happily buy it for $350 if I needed a replacement. Lucky for you, the version designed to work with the PS5 and PC is nearly matching its all-time low at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can grab it for about $281 ($70 off). The Xbox version is also on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy.
I’ve found the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to be well worth the money. In addition to a comfortable ski band design and satisfying 40mm drivers, the headset connects to a base station with line-in and two USB ports for use with a PC and the Nintendo Switch. It also has an OLED display with a dial that makes it easy to manage audio levels, chat mix, and customize the 10-band equalizer. You can make these adjustments using the buttons and wheels on the headset itself, too.
The retractable microphone sits flush when you don’t need it, which contributes to a sleek design that makes it ideal for outdoor wear. It also supports Bluetooth, along with noise cancellation and a helpful transparency mode. My favorite feature, however, is the integrated charging bay for the spare battery, which lets you swap batteries mid-game. So far, I haven’t experienced any of the issues that plagued its predecessor, so I wouldn’t hesitate to check it out if you’ve been waiting on the sidelines to hear about its long-term performance.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
The Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset supports active noise cancellation, swappable batteries, Bluetooth support, and compatibility with PC and most consoles — including Xbox and PlayStation. This model includes a base station that makes it easy to toggle crucial sound settings.
By almost every metric we can think of, the Apple Vision Pro is a classic experimental product meant to delight wealthy tech heads and early adopters. That’s why we’re a little surprised to see that the first-gen mixed reality headset has popped up with its first discount at Woot, which is offering it for $3,299 ($200 off) with a one-year Apple warranty for at least the next month (or until stock is depleted).
There’s a catch here — you can’t order a custom fitting, as each Vision Pro ships with the same 21W light seal size and small Solo Knit and Dual Loop headbands. While a misfit wouldn’t render the device useless, it could make it so uncomfortable to wear that you might not enjoy using it. And if you end up needing a custom fit, you’ll need to pony up another $199 for the light seal and $99 for each of the headbands, effectively canceling out your savings. We’d recommend getting fitted in person at your local Apple Store before making a decision. (You can also take your own measurements using the Apple Store app on any iPhone or iPad with Face ID, but the results may not be as accurate.)
Whether the Apple Vision Pro is worth that much even with the slight discount is another matter entirely. We can say for sure that it’s a fun and exciting preview of the future for what some have coined “spatial computing,” but there are still many wrinkles that need ironing out, including its weight, an unwieldy external battery, and inconsistent hand tracking. You’ll only reach its best potential if you’re a resident of Apple’s walled garden, too. Unless you’re running around with a bag full of greenbacks, you should check out The Verge’s full video review and multiple others around the web before going all in.
Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first mixed reality headset, one that’s capable of offering both virtual and augmented reality experiences. It delivers 4K video and runs on visionOS, allowing you to use the headset with iPhone and iPad apps as well as Apple TV.
A few more notable deals
- There’s still time to preorder Samsung’s Music Frame at Best Buy for $399.99 and receive a $100 Best Buy gift card. The Dolby Atmos smart speaker, which launches April 12th, has a matte display similar to Samsung’s Frame TVs, allowing it to double as a picture frame that can cycle through family photos and fancy artwork. Samsung says its speaker technology offers a “three-way soundstage” that can surround you with tunes, and you can pair it with select Samsung TVs and speakers for multiroom audio. It also supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung’s Bixby.
- Google’s second-gen Nest Cam indoor makes it easy to keep an eye on your home, and it’s easier to own one now that the white model is matching its all-time low of $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. The 1080p wired security camera offers night vision recording with two-way audio, although we found its overall video quality to be subpar for something in this price range. It does have useful security features, though, especially when paired with a Nest Aware subscription, which starts at $8 per month; you’ll get smart notifications that can alert you when specific people or pets enter your active monitoring zones, and you can retain up to 60 days of event history and up to 10 days of 24/7 recording. Read our review.
- Amazon and Best Buy are offering a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $74.99 ($25 off), which is only a penny more than the record low. When using an iPhone 11 or later, these handy item trackers can provide you with pinpoint directions; they’ll also let you view the location of your belongings on a map via the Find My app. Read our hands-on impressions.
- The translucent Beats Studio Buds Plus are down to $129.99 ($69 off) at Amazon with two years of AppleCare Plus. Although they come up just short of Apple’s AirPods Pro when it comes to ANC performance and features like spatial audio, they’re a solid improvement over the original Studio Buds. They have better audio quality overall, and calls benefit from new microphones that do a better (albeit, still imperfect) job of cutting out ambient noise. Read our review.