Apple’s OLED iPad Pro will reportedly arrive in May

Apple plans to release a new lineup of iPad Pros with OLED displays in early May, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company is also reportedly planning to launch an iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch display for the first time.
According to Gurman’s sources, the new iPad Pro models will feature Apple’s in-house M3 chip, along with a revamped Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is rumored to come with the last-generation M2 chip and two display sizes: the standard 10.9-inch option and a larger 12.9-inch one. The current iPad Pro models use M2 chips, while the Air has an M1.
It’s been nearly two years since Apple released an updated iPad. Bloomberg says that, though the company initially planned on launching the new devices at the end of March or in April, Apple had to take extra time to finish software for the devices. If Apple does decide to release a new lineup of iPads in May, it would come just ahead of WWDC 2024, which Apple has set for June 10th.