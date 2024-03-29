Amazon is offering a rare deal on Philips Hue’s Festavia string lights

Philips Hue lights set the mood in a way other types of home decor can’t, but sadly, they can be pricey. Thankfully, Amazon and Woot have both kicked off a Philips Hue sale, making many bulbs, dimmers, light strips, and other accessories a little more affordable for a limited time. Amazon is also currently taking 20 percent off when you buy two or more items featured on this page, while Woot is slashing prices on a handful of both new and refurbished items. That includes a three-bulb kit with a smart button and Hue Bridge for $67.99 ($32 off).

However, the real star of the show here is the Philips Hue Festavia string lights deal at Amazon, which drops the 65-foot smart lights to $175.99 ($44 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for an extra 20 percent off. Other products in the sale are also already on discount, including the Hue Bridge (now $46.99), which you can pick up with the string lights for $169.58 ($97 off).

Overall, Philips Hue’s Festavia are our favorite smart holiday string lights, the kind that let you easily set the mood during Christmas, the Fourth of July, graduation, and other notable occasions. They can brighten the inside and outside of your home with beautiful colors and magical preset scenes and even sync with music. What’s really neat is that they’re Matter-compatible, too, so they work with all major smart home platforms when you buy the Hue Bridge.

If you don’t like wearing traditional earbuds, you can pick up a pair of the Shokz OpenRun Pro in multiple colorways for around $140 ($40 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Shokz. That’s their second-best price to date and the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Shokz’s latest bone conduction headphones are a good buy for outdoor runners, especially those who live in busy cities or like to jog in the evening. With their open-ear design, they can help you keep safe, allowing you to remain aware of passing cars, bikes, and other potential dangers. The Pro offer longer battery life and faster charging than other models in the series, and they feature a pair of additional bass enhancers that allow for more low-end rumble. Granted, closed-back pairs of wireless earbuds might still offer better sound — especially when listening to podcasts — but the OpenRun Pro still sound decent enough. They’re also IP55 rated for water and sweat resistance, so you needn’t worry about a little rain.

