Amazon is offering a rare deal on Philips Hue’s Festavia string lights

Philips Hue lights set the mood in a way other types of home decor can’t, but sadly, they can be pricey. Thankfully, Amazon and Woot have both kicked off a Philips Hue sale, making many bulbs, dimmers, light strips, and other accessories a little more affordable for a limited time. Amazon is also currently taking 20 percent off when you buy two or more items featured on this page, while Woot is slashing prices on a handful of both new and refurbished items. That includes a three-bulb kit with a smart button and Hue Bridge for $67.99 ($32 off).
However, the real star of the show here is the Philips Hue Festavia string lights deal at Amazon, which drops the 65-foot smart lights to $175.99 ($44 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for an extra 20 percent off. Other products in the sale are also already on discount, including the Hue Bridge (now $46.99), which you can pick up with the string lights for $169.58 ($97 off).
Overall, Philips Hue’s Festavia are our favorite smart holiday string lights, the kind that let you easily set the mood during Christmas, the Fourth of July, graduation, and other notable occasions. They can brighten the inside and outside of your home with beautiful colors and magical preset scenes and even sync with music. What’s really neat is that they’re Matter-compatible, too, so they work with all major smart home platforms when you buy the Hue Bridge.
Philips Hue Festavia string lights (65-feet)
These smart lights have beautiful colors, a nice selection of festive scenes, and an easy-to-use app. They are super reliable when paired with a Hue Bridge and also work over Bluetooth. They come in two lengths, work with all the major smart home platforms, and are Matter-compatible.
Philips Hue Bridge
The Philips Hue Bridge allows you to set lighting routines, control varied scenes, and connect up to 50 lights.
If you don’t like wearing traditional earbuds, you can pick up a pair of the Shokz OpenRun Pro in multiple colorways for around $140 ($40 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Shokz. That’s their second-best price to date and the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.
Shokz’s latest bone conduction headphones are a good buy for outdoor runners, especially those who live in busy cities or like to jog in the evening. With their open-ear design, they can help you keep safe, allowing you to remain aware of passing cars, bikes, and other potential dangers. The Pro offer longer battery life and faster charging than other models in the series, and they feature a pair of additional bass enhancers that allow for more low-end rumble. Granted, closed-back pairs of wireless earbuds might still offer better sound — especially when listening to podcasts — but the OpenRun Pro still sound decent enough. They’re also IP55 rated for water and sweat resistance, so you needn’t worry about a little rain.
Shokz OpenRun Pro
Shokz’s flagship bone conduction headphones are designed for outdoor and sports usage, keeping you better in tune with your surroundings thanks to their open-ear design. The OpenRun Pro are IP55 rated for water and sweat resistance and weigh just 29 grams.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
More ways to save
- The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is currently on sale at Amazon starting at $39.99 ($10 off), which matches its all-time low price. The Pro 2 is a terrific Nintendo Switch gamepad with a PlayStation-style build, one that boasts two programmable back buttons, comfy grips, custom profile switching, and wide device compatibility via Bluetooth. Read our review.
- If you’re comfortable buying refurbished, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is on sale at Woot with a 90-day warranty for just $29.99 ($50 off); Woot will also give you $5 back through the end of today, March 29th, when you use promo code SMARTFIVE. That’s not a bad deal on a thermostat that’s capable of learning and adapting to your habits, which is a feature typically reserved for pricier models. Read our review.
- You can buy four of TP-Link’s Kasa Matter smart plugs for $42.76 (about $27 off) at Amazon, which is a new low. Along with adding smarts to lamps and other traditional gadgets, the plugs support the new Matter standard, meaning they’ll work with a wide range of platforms. They can also monitor your energy consumption, helping you save money on your power bill.
- Along with the kid-friendly version of the Kindle, Amazon is now selling the latest Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of storage starting at $129.99 ($20 off), which is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. (Best Buy and Target are also matching that price.) The Paperwhite is the best Kindle on the market, with adjustable color temperature, monthslong battery life, and a waterproof design you won’t find on the entry-level model. Read our review.
- Right now, you can get 15 percent off select gaming-related gift cards when you buy a pair at Best Buy. For example, you can pick up two PlayStation Store gift cards worth $110 for $95 ($15 off), along with gift cards for Xbox, the Meta Quest store, Twitch, and more.