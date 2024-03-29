Samsung Care Plus adds unlimited battery repair — for a price

Dear X

We are writing to let you know about upcoming changes to your Samsung device protection program. Samsung’s records indicate that you are currently enrolled in Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss or Samsung Care+. In May 2024, Samsung will include Unlimited Battery Repair for eligible devices*, that exhibit a charging capacity below 79% as indicated by a diagnostic test, as a new feature to the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ device protection products. Customers will be eligible for Unlimited Battery Repairs without additional damage to the covered device being present. This repair option will be available through both walk-in or mail-in repair.

Additionally, effective on your May billing cycle, the monthly cost of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ will increase $2.

These changes will only impact the service contract portion of your Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss or Samsung Care+ product. There is no action required on your part, however, you may cancel your coverage at any time without penalty by calling 866-371-9501. Payment of the monthly charge on your first billing cycle on or after May 1 2024 will serve as confirmation that you accept these changes and that you wish to continue.

Samsung strives to continually enhance its Care+ products with valuable benefits to help better protect your Galaxy life enabling you to use your device with confidence. Please be on the lookout for future enhancements.

If you have any questions regarding these changes, please refer to the revised Terms & Conditions or contact Samsung Care+ directly at 1-866-371-9501

Best Regards, Team Samsung Care+