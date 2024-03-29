Samsung Care Plus adds unlimited battery repair — for a price

Samsung is raising the price of its Care Plus device protection plans — but, in exchange, it’s throwing in unlimited battery repair. In an email spotted by Sammobile, Samsung tells customers that Care Plus and the more expensive Care Plus Theft and Loss plan will increase in price by $2.
The new pricing goes into effect on May 1st, 2024, which is when Samsung plans on rolling out a new unlimited battery repair option for “eligible devices.” To qualify for a battery repair, Samsung says the phone must have a charging capacity below 79 percent and no “additional damage.” The Verge reached out to Samsung for more information on which devices are eligible for unlimited battery repairs, as well as whether it will be completely free, but didn’t immediately hear back.
AppleCare Plus similarly includes repairs for batteries with less than 80 percent of their original capacity, while Asurion, a third-party device insurance company, offers plans with unlimited battery replacement. Google’s Preferred Care program, on the other hand, doesn’t spell out its battery repair policy but says it includes mechanical or electrical breakdowns and accidental damage.
Depending on which tier your phone falls under, the Care Plus update means you’ll have to pay anywhere from $5 to $13 per month for Samsung Care Plus or $10 to $10 for Samsung Care Plus Theft and Loss. Both Care Plus plans offer free repairs for mechanical breakdowns, as well as cheaper screen replacements and fixes for accidental damage. The main difference is that the Samsung Care Plus Theft and Loss Plan adds replacements for lost or stolen devices.
If you haven't yet received an email about the price change, you can read it below
We are writing to let you know about upcoming changes to your Samsung device protection program. Samsung’s records indicate that you are currently enrolled in Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss or Samsung Care+. In May 2024, Samsung will include Unlimited Battery Repair for eligible devices*, that exhibit a charging capacity below 79% as indicated by a diagnostic test, as a new feature to the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ device protection products. Customers will be eligible for Unlimited Battery Repairs without additional damage to the covered device being present. This repair option will be available through both walk-in or mail-in repair.
Additionally, effective on your May billing cycle, the monthly cost of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss and Samsung Care+ will increase $2.
These changes will only impact the service contract portion of your Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss or Samsung Care+ product. There is no action required on your part, however, you may cancel your coverage at any time without penalty by calling 866-371-9501. Payment of the monthly charge on your first billing cycle on or after May 1 2024 will serve as confirmation that you accept these changes and that you wish to continue.
Samsung strives to continually enhance its Care+ products with valuable benefits to help better protect your Galaxy life enabling you to use your device with confidence. Please be on the lookout for future enhancements.
If you have any questions regarding these changes, please refer to the revised Terms & Conditions or contact Samsung Care+ directly at 1-866-371-9501
