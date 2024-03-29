The DNC made a weird AI-generated parody of a Lara Trump song

After Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump’s indie music detour to launch a heavily autotuned track called “Anything is Possible,” the Democrats have responded with “Party’s Fallin’ Down.” Published three days too early to be passed off as an awkward April Fools’ Day joke, it’s described as “a new AI-generated song about Lara Trump’s rocky start as RNC co-chair.”

The track no one asked for was posted to an otherwise anonymous SoundCloud page, promoted on TMZ, and tweeted from X accounts for DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and the Democrats’ “rapid response team.”

You can listen to it here. My recommendation, however, is that you don’t in favor of doing anything else with your time, regardless of your political affiliation, musical taste, or thoughts on AI.

In a statement, Harrison calls Trump’s music career “embarrassing, unserious, and a waste of money,” touting how the Democratic National Committee “didn’t put as much time and money into making our song.” Nevertheless, putting less time and money into making something embarrassing and unserious is still... making something embarrassing and unserious?