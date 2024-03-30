Apple’s AirTags have briefly returned to their best price to date

Happy Saturday, folks! When Apple launched AirTags in 2021, it was a big moment for item trackers. Tile still dominated the landscape back then, however, thanks to Apple’s ultra wideband (UWB) chip and their ability to tap into Apple’s vast Find My network, they quickly became the go-to pick for iPhone owners. They’ve often gone on sale for around $80 in the time since, however, right now you can snag a four-pack at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $74.99 ($24), an all-time low.

In addition to their ultra-precise tracking capabilities, which allow you to locate them even when you’re not in their immediate vicinity, Apple’s AirTags have a few other things going for them. The handy trackers pack an IP67 rating — meaning they’re sealed against dust and can handle some water immersion — and run on a single CR2032 coin cell battery, which, if we’re being honest, should be the case with all Bluetooth trackers at this point. You can also share a lone AirTag with up to five people thanks to iOS 17, letting you keep tabs on household car keys, backpacks, and other communal items you’d rather not disappear into the ether.

Amazon’s recent spring sales event was bigger than expected, though, we saw surprisingly few deals on the company’s own e-readers outside of a $30 discount on the step-up Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Fortunately for those who waited, Amazon is now selling the standard Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 with 16GB of storage starting at $129.99 ($20 off) — a price both Best Buy and Target are currently matching.

Although we’ve seen the Paperwhite drop to less before, the current promo price isn’t a bad deal for what you’re getting. We consider the 11th-gen Paperwhite to be the best model for most readers, especially if you mostly buy ebooks from Amazon and don’t rely on Barnes & Noble, Kobo’s bookstore, and other sellers. The 6.8-inch reading slate sports a large 300pi display and IPX8 water resistance, along with an adjustable frontlight that provides an enjoyable experience regardless of whether you’re reading at night or during the day. Plus, it supports USB-C charging and a battery that can last a staggering 10 weeks on a single charge — that is, assuming you’re okay with enabling the “Power Saver” mode, which provides you with longer battery life if you can wait a bit longer for your Kindle to wake up from sleep mode.

