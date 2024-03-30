AT&T confirms data breach and resets millions of customer passcodes

AT&T has acknowledged that a data leak making the rounds online contains information from more than 7.6 million current customers and 65 million former customers. The company has reset the security passcodes of active customers affected, and says that leaked information "may have included full name, email address, mailing address, phone number, social security number, date of birth, AT&T account number and passcode."

AT&T is reaching out to affected customers via “email or letter” to let them know what data was included and what it’s doing for customers in response.

The company's acknowledgment that the leaked data is real — the first reports of the leak emerged in 2021 — only came after TechCrunch notified AT&T of the vulnerability of its encrypted passcodes on Monday. The passcodes are typically four-digit numerical PINs used for account security on phone calls with company support or in-store verification and a security researcher’s analysis revealed that it was “easy to decipher” the passcodes.