The Lightning-based Backbone One controller is down to its best price yet

If you want to reliably hit headshots and combos on your smartphone, there’s no substitute for a mobile gaming controller that adds proper physical controls. Our favorite for the task is still the Backbone One, and now through March 10th, you can save 30 percent on the original Lightning version in black, which is down to $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Target, and direct from Backbone. You can also pick up the PlayStation Edition, which comes in white and has button labels corresponding to Sony’s controllers, for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Target, and Backbone.
The original Backbone One supports the iPhone 14 and older, Lightning-based models. (If you own an iPhone 15 variant, you’ll need the Backbone One with USB-C, which isn’t on sale.) It gives your smartphone a stable cradle and flanks it with standard gaming controls that make mobile titles much easier to play, and it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can use wired headphones to enjoy game audio, plus a microphone for chatting. The Backbone One’s buttons don’t have the same satisfying travel and feel as more substantial controllers, but it beats losing focus and having your fingers take up half the screen as you peck around for software controls. It’s also compatible with Backbone’s software, which can help you organize your mobile games and streaming services.
Backbone One
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones 14 and older (as far back as the 6S) through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
Given Apple just announced a new, M3-based MacBook Air, it sounds as though it might not employ its usual over-the-top pomp for the incoming iPad Air refresh after all. If you’re not interested in the rumored embiggening of the iPad Air before hearing official details, however, you can save a bit by picking up the fifth-gen iPad Air, which is receiving a $150 discount in various storage configurations. The 64GB / Wi-Fi model is available for around $449 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, while the 256GB / Wi-Fi model starts at $599.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Each matches its respective all-time low.
Released in 2022, the fifth-gen Air was first in the line to use Apple’s M1 chipset, which gives it power comparable to the 2021 iPad Pro. It even resembles the more substantial Pro models in terms of hardware design and borrows a few of its features, including a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage and a USB-C port. In fact, the Air’s 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display fits into a chassis with roughly the same dimensions as the 11-inch iPad Pro (both are even compatible with the same Magic Keyboard).
Compared to Pro models, the iPad Air lacks a lidar camera and Face ID (it uses Touch ID for biometric unlocking). It’s also missing the Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion variable refresh rate display, along with the Mini LED panel found on the 12.9-inch model. There are fewer total speakers, too, with just two compared to the Pro’s four. Otherwise, though, it has all the essentials needed to enjoy iPadOS in a comfortably wieldable form factor, including support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.
2022 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
2022 iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi)
The latest iPad Air looks a bit like an iPad Pro and uses Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
- The SteelSeries Arena 7 2.1-channel gaming speakers are down to $219.99 ($80 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the best price we’ve seen. The package includes two speakers with four-inch drivers and programmable RGB lighting that responds to the game you’re playing, along with a 6.5-inch down-firing subwoofer. It connects to PCs and PlayStation consoles via USB-A, but it also accepts optical and 3.5mm, and there’s Bluetooth to stream music from your smartphone and other devices.
- Tablets, smartphones, and many lightweight laptops often don’t support a robust selection of ports to connect peripherals and accessories. If you don’t mind adding an extra piece of gear to your bag, you can solve that with items like Anker’s PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C hub, which Amazon is selling for $19.99 ($20 off). It has a 4K-capable HDMI port, 100W Power Delivery USB-C, two USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
- If you want a great pair of over-ear headphones with long battery life (30 hours) and very effective noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are still some of the best you can buy — even if the newer XM5s have since supplanted them on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones. The last-gen headphones are down to $248 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is only $20 more than their all-time low. They build on their excellent-sounding predecessors with quality-of-life changes like multipoint, USB-C charging, and Google Fast Pair. They also have a speak-to-chat feature, which pauses playback when you’re speaking, and real-time AI audio enhancements. Read our review.
- You can currently buy Anker’s 100W 736 GaN II charger for $42.99 ($32 off) at Amazon. The charger features two USB-C Power Delivery ports that are both capable of 100W charging (if there’s just one device plugged in) and a USB-A 3.0 port that maxes out at 22.5W. The device’s small size and weight (7.2 ounces), along with the fold-up AC wall plug, make it a suitable charger for both home use and travel.