Google Pixels add support for Instagram’s Ultra HDR photos

Soon, Google Pixel devices will be able to upload and view Ultra HDR pictures on Instagram. It’s part of Google’s March feature drop that rolls out to supported Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold phones starting today, while a post in Google’s support forum for Pixels says the update will roll out for US carriers starting next week.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 was the first to support Ultra HDR photos on Instagram, allowing you to show off photos taken with the device’s upgraded camera in full color and contrast. But now, Pixel owners will soon be able to do the same as well as capture and share 10-bit HDR videos to Instagram Reels.

Next week’s feature drop will also bring Circle to Search to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This feature lets you long-press on the navigation bar and then draw a circle around the words or images you want to search on Google. Circle to Search came to the S24 and Pixel 8 earlier this year.

Here’s how the new call screening prompt might look on the Pixel. Image: Google

Google is expanding its existing call-screening features as well. It’s adding a tool you can use when a caller is silent — but only in English for users in the US. Tapping the new “hello” chip will prompt Google Assistant to ask the caller to start speaking to find out why they’re calling. Google Assistant can also let the caller know to wait if you can’t answer the screened call immediately. This tool is coming to Pixel 6 or newer devices as well as the Pixel Fold.

Finally, new health-tracking features coming to the original Pixel Watch are adding support for pace training, heart zone training, auto workout mode, and more.