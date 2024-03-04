The Verge Promotes Jake Kastrenakes, Alex Cranz, and Kara Verlaney

The Verge’s editor-in-chief Nilay Patel announced several changes to the industry-leading tech publication’s masthead today, starting with the promotion of Jake Kastrenakes to executive editor.

Kastrenakes first joined The Verge as an intern in 2014 and has spent 10 years as a reporter and editor at the site, overseeing the news team, creators coverage, and the Hot Pod and Command Line newsletters. As executive editor Kastrenakes will be responsible for making sure The Verge’s newsroom meets the highest standards of rigor and quality every single day.

“The Verge audience has incredibly high expectations of us and our work, and Jake has spent his career overdelivering on those expectations,” says Patel. “Jake has already been instrumental in using new tools like our redesigned homepage, live StoryStream news feeds, and our growing collection of paid newsletters to innovate our coverage and build a deeper connection to our audience, and I’m excited to see him push even farther in his new role.”

Alex Cranz, currently managing editor, will move into the newly-expanded role of Deputy Editor, Tech, where she will oversee all aspects of consumer tech coverage, including The Verge’s exacting reviews program. “The heart of The Verge is a deep love for technology and culture coupled with a deep skepticism of power, and Alex is exactly the right person to lead our tech coverage into its next era,” says Patel. “She understands that caring deeply about how products work is instrumental in understanding what they might mean, and I’m excited for her to help us reinvent tech coverage for our next era.”

Kara Verlaney, currently editorial operations manager, will become the new Managing Editor and join The Verge’s leadership team to oversee newsroom operations and people management. “Kara is a capable leader, beloved manager, and the most terrifyingly organized person on the entire Verge team,” says publisher Helen Havlak. “She has managed some of The Verge’s most complex and ambitious projects of all time, including the recent ASME-nominated multimedia series The Year Twitter Died. She will be a key partner to Nilay and Jake in running a high-performing newsroom, and in pursuing our ambitious growth goals across a diversified set of business lines that includes editorial sponsorships, affiliate commerce, subscriptions, and licensing.”