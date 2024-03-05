Amazon’s inexpensive smart thermostat has fallen to its best price in months

While the days are getting brighter, spring isn’t set to arrive for another few weeks. Given we’re still dealing with storms in “sunny” Southern California, I’m going to venture a guess that it probably doesn’t feel like winter’s almost over where most of our readers live, either. Thankfully, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is on sale right now at Amazon for $59.99 ($20 off), its lowest price in nearly three months and the best deal we’ve seen outside of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon’s budget-friendly smart thermostat offers an impressive set of features for the price. It’s compatible with most 24-volt HVAC systems and adapts to your habits and preferences over time thanks to its support for Hunches, which lets you essentially turn it on and forget about it like you would with a pricier thermostat. It’s helpful in other ways, too, especially since it integrates well with Amazon Alexa and can even reduce your heating and cooling bills. So long as you can do without native temperature sensors and support for voice assistants beyond Alexa, it’s not a bad investment to make at just $60.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.
Up until now, the only way to save on the Samsung Galaxy S24 was through promotions that involved storage upgrades and gift cards. While nice, sometimes a straight-up cash discount is more helpful. Fortunately, we’re now seeing the first cash discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup. The 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 now starts at $699.99 ($100 off) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy, while the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $849.99 ($150 off) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also pick up the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,149.99 ($150 off).
Samsung’s latest phones come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a range of AI-powered features, including generative photo editing and live language translation for phone calls. Samsung also promises seven major Android upgrades and security updates no matter which phone you buy. The S24 Plus sports a larger higher-res screen than the standard S24 and more RAM, but the Ultra is the most capable of the bunch. The latter comes with an S Pen, a better camera system, a titanium build, and an effective anti-glare coating.
Read our Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra reviews.
The Galaxy S24 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to power a host of new AI features. It’s also set to receive seven years’ worth of updates, though, hardware-wise, it’s an iterative update with a slightly larger screen and longer battery life.
Unlike years past, the Galaxy S24 Plus gets the same QHD resolution as the Ultra model. Otherwise, it offers a very similar experience to the base model, only it’s noticeably bigger at 6.7 inches. That makes it roomy enough for a bigger 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging, too.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first in the series to use a titanium frame. It also includes an integrated S Pen and upgraded camera suite, along with the biggest display in the S24 line.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
A few more ways to save
- If Apple’s new M3-equipped MacBook Air is out of your budget, the discontinued M1-powered MacBook Air is still available with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for its all-time low of $749.99 ($250 off) at Best Buy. It’s certainly not going to be as snappy and only supports a single external display as opposed to two, but the laptop sports excellent battery life and is still more than fast enough for everyday computing needs. Read our review.
- The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which is one of its better prices to date. The inexpensive air quality monitor is a better buy than it was when we first reviewed it, thanks to the fact it can now turn on smart thermostats, air purifiers, and other connected devices via Alexa Routines when it detects a drop in air quality. Read our review.
- Now through March 17th, Roborock’s eBay storefront is offering steep discounts on some of our favorite robovacs in refurbished condition with promo code SPRINGSAVE20. The normally $699.99 Roborock S8, for example, is down to $327.99. The robot vacuum / mop hybrid does an excellent job of sucking up dirt and scrubbing floors and now features AI-powered obstacle avoidance, unlike its predecessor.
- If you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive pair of noise-canceling headphones, right now, you can buy Sony’s WH-CH720N in black for $105.98 ($44 off) at Amazon. Along with decent ANC and sound, the over-ears offer up to 35 hours of continuous playback.
- You can buy the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip for $44.99 ($35 off) at Amazon, which is $5 shy of its all-time low. Along with three USB-A ports and six outlets that can power your devices reliably enough, the power strip monitors your energy usage so you can cut costs if needed. It also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.