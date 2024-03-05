Amazon’s inexpensive smart thermostat has fallen to its best price in months

While the days are getting brighter, spring isn’t set to arrive for another few weeks. Given we’re still dealing with storms in “sunny” Southern California, I’m going to venture a guess that it probably doesn’t feel like winter’s almost over where most of our readers live, either. Thankfully, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is on sale right now at Amazon for $59.99 ($20 off), its lowest price in nearly three months and the best deal we’ve seen outside of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon’s budget-friendly smart thermostat offers an impressive set of features for the price. It’s compatible with most 24-volt HVAC systems and adapts to your habits and preferences over time thanks to its support for Hunches, which lets you essentially turn it on and forget about it like you would with a pricier thermostat. It’s helpful in other ways, too, especially since it integrates well with Amazon Alexa and can even reduce your heating and cooling bills. So long as you can do without native temperature sensors and support for voice assistants beyond Alexa, it’s not a bad investment to make at just $60.

Amazon Smart Thermostat $ 60 $ 80 25 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 80 25 % off Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. $60 at Amazon

Up until now, the only way to save on the Samsung Galaxy S24 was through promotions that involved storage upgrades and gift cards. While nice, sometimes a straight-up cash discount is more helpful. Fortunately, we’re now seeing the first cash discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup. The 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 now starts at $699.99 ($100 off) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy, while the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $849.99 ($150 off) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also pick up the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,149.99 ($150 off).

Samsung’s latest phones come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a range of AI-powered features, including generative photo editing and live language translation for phone calls. Samsung also promises seven major Android upgrades and security updates no matter which phone you buy. The S24 Plus sports a larger higher-res screen than the standard S24 and more RAM, but the Ultra is the most capable of the bunch. The latter comes with an S Pen, a better camera system, a titanium build, and an effective anti-glare coating.

