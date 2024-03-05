Rivian’s smaller R2 electric SUV detailed in website slipup

Ahead of its launch on March 7th, key specs for Rivian’s upcoming R2 electric SUV were briefly visible via the source code on the company’s teaser site, Electrek reports. These include a range of up to 330 miles, a 0-60mph acceleration in three seconds, five seats, and a starting price of $47,000 (though a $47,500 starting price was reportedly also mentioned on other parts of the site). Deliveries are expected to start in 2026, per the website’s code, which is in line with previous reports.

Rivian has been teasing its R2 electric vehicle for a while now, which is expected to be a smaller and more affordable compact SUV versus its current R1S. The company has publicly said it’s targeting a price of between $40,000 to $60,000 for the new car, undercutting its current SUV and truck which both have starting prices in excess of $70,000. It’s a similar approach to the one taken by Tesla with its Model Y, the more compact version of the Model X that’s since become a global best-seller.

Electrek notes that other specs revealed in the website’s code include support for both NACS and CCS charging stations, “powered rear glass,” and a front trunk that’s big enough to store the SUV’s bike mount system when not in use. The site’s code reportedly listed the wheelbase of the R2 SUV as 115.6 inches, down from the 121.1-inch wheelbase of the R1S.