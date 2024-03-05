Skip to main content
Rivian’s smaller R2 electric SUV detailed in website slipup

/

It looks like the next-gen vehicle will have 330 miles of range and a roughly $47,000 starting price when it’s revealed Thursday.

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

An SUV in a dark garage with headlights illuminated.
A screenshot from a recent R2 teaser video.
Image: Rivian

Ahead of its launch on March 7th, key specs for Rivian’s upcoming R2 electric SUV were briefly visible via the source code on the company’s teaser site, Electrek reports. These include a range of up to 330 miles, a 0-60mph acceleration in three seconds, five seats, and a starting price of $47,000 (though a $47,500 starting price was reportedly also mentioned on other parts of the site). Deliveries are expected to start in 2026, per the website’s code, which is in line with previous reports.

Rivian has been teasing its R2 electric vehicle for a while now, which is expected to be a smaller and more affordable compact SUV versus its current R1S. The company has publicly said it’s targeting a price of between $40,000 to $60,000 for the new car, undercutting its current SUV and truck which both have starting prices in excess of $70,000. It’s a similar approach to the one taken by Tesla with its Model Y, the more compact version of the Model X that’s since become a global best-seller.

Electrek notes that other specs revealed in the website’s code include support for both NACS and CCS charging stations, “powered rear glass,” and a front trunk that’s big enough to store the SUV’s bike mount system when not in use. The site’s code reportedly listed the wheelbase of the R2 SUV as 115.6 inches, down from the 121.1-inch wheelbase of the R1S.

Otherwise, you can expect the new R2 SUV to maintain the signature oval lights of Rivian’s existing vehicles, judging from a recent teaser trailer, but we’ll have to wait for March 7th for a full reveal. Rivian’s event is due to kick off Thursday at 10AM PT (1PM ET).

