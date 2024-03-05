Rivian R2 launch event: the EV company’s more affordable SUV is here

For years, Rivian has been promising to make a smaller, more affordable electric SUV that will sit alongside its pricier R1T and R1S vehicles, and that day is finally here. The company will reveal the R2 at a livestreamed event in Laguna Beach, California, at 10AM PT (1PM ET) on March 7th, 2024.
Much about the R2 has already leaked, including its estimated price (around $47,000), its range (330 miles), and its headlights (oval, of course). In fact, the entire vehicle may have already been spotted recently at a video shoot in California. But that’s not to say that Rivian won’t have a few surprises in store for the actual event.
The R2 is a crucial vehicle for Rivian, which has been struggling to reach profitability amid a broader slowdown in EV sales growth. Rivian is what’s known as a “pure EV play,” meaning it only makes EVs and doesn’t have any internal combustion engines or even hybrids to fall back on when sales start to dip. The company has gone through several rounds of layoffs in recent years and has warned that its sales are likely to stay flat in 2024.
The R2 will provide a glimpse into how Rivian will navigate this more uncertain future. Will it be the company’s Tesla Model 3? Only time will tell.
TODAY, 9:55 AM UTC
Rivian’s smaller R2 electric SUV detailed in website slipup
Ahead of its launch on March 7th, key specs for Rivian’s upcoming R2 electric SUV were briefly visible via the source code on the company’s teaser site, Electrek reports. These include a range of up to 330 miles, a 0-60mph acceleration in three seconds, five seats, and a starting price of $47,000 (though a $47,500 starting price was reportedly also mentioned on other parts of the site). Deliveries are expected to start in 2026, per the website’s code, which is in line with previous reports.Read Article >
Rivian has been teasing its R2 electric vehicle for a while now, which is expected to be a smaller and more affordable compact SUV versus its current R1S. The company has publicly said it’s targeting a price of between $40,000 to $60,000 for the new car, undercutting its current SUV and truck which both have starting prices in excess of $70,000. It’s a similar approach to the one taken by Tesla with its Model Y, the more compact version of the Model X that’s since become a global best-seller.
Feb 16Is this Rivian’s R2 vehicle in the wild?
A number of photos appearing to show Rivian’s more affordable R2 vehicle at a photoshoot in LA have cropped up on the internet. They’re a little blurry, but they seem like they could be legit. Compared to an R1S, the new R2 vehicle is smaller and appears to have a different charging port and new wheels. Whether these images are real or not, we’ll get a much closer look at the official reveal March 7th.
Feb 15Rivian is keeping the oval headlights for its R2 vehicle.
You’d be mistaken if you thought Rivian would ditch the signature lights for its next-generation electric trucks and SUVs! Ovals for life, baby!
The R2 is getting a proper reveal on March 7th, which will be livestreamed on X.
Feb 5Rivian’s second-generation vehicle platform will be revealed on March 7th.
We already knew the date thanks to the Laguna Beach city council. What we don’t know is whether we’re going to see a whole vehicle or just the chassis. I expect there to be at least a prototype, but what do I know? Rivian has said that R2 will serve as the platform for its next vehicle, a more affordable compact SUV expected to go into production in 2026.
Jan 24
Rivian’s R2 vehicle launch date appears to leak in town council minutes
City council members in Laguna Beach, California met last night prepared to approve a request (PDF) from Rivian to park six vehicles on the grass in a city park for a March 7th “R2 launch.” The company appears to be planning to officially announce its forthcoming electric SUV, the R2, which is supposed to be smaller and more affordable than its current lineup of EVs.Read Article >
A local community publication called Stu News Laguna reported yesterday that a small item on the city council’s consent calendar showed that it was planning to approve the event in a single motion along with many other agenda items. The six vehicles Rivian wants to park are “for informational purposes only,” Stu News writes.
Jan 12
Rivian aims to slash carbon footprint of its next-generation EVs
Rivian released its first-ever environmental and social impact report, in which the company commits to building a new generation of electric vehicles that are even less polluting than its current generation.Read Article >
Rivian said its goal is to launch a product by 2030 “with half the lifecycle carbon footprint” as its 2022 R1 vehicles, which include the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. “Lifecycle carbon footprint” refers to all the greenhouse gas emissions, direct and indirect, associated with a product’s activities. For an EV, that would include its production, operation, and charging, from conception to junkyard.
Jun 21, 2023
Rivian’s R2 electric SUV will cost between $40,000 and $60,000
Rivian has had a few interesting weeks that included its alignment with big legacy automakers to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) on future vehicles and a little poaching of Tesla’s head of raw materials. But under the radar is one more surprise: CarBuzz is reporting the growing EV company revealed some pricing details last week on its upcoming R2 platform vehicle.Read Article >
The smaller-size SUV, built on the lower-cost R2 platform, will cost from $40,000 to $60,000. That’s according to Rivian CFO Claire McDonough, who spoke at last week’s Deutsche Bank conference. McDonough said that it “creates a nice stretch for the brand,” mentioning that the current R1 platform vehicles start at around $73,000.
May 30, 2023
Rivian teases its next-generation R2 SUV that’s smaller than the R1S
A year ago, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the company was on track to launch its next-generation R2 electric vehicle platform in 2025. Now, Scaringe is giving Rivian fans a teaser of the new compact SUV that’s expected to be much more affordable than the R1S, which currently starts at $78,000.Read Article >
During an Instagram Q&A session hosted by Scaringe over Memorial Day weekend, the CEO took a moment to link up with Rivian lead designer Jeff Hammoud to show a glimpse of the R2’s shape. The two stood in front of a clay model of an R2 covered with a black cloth, outlining a vehicle that seems boxy like an R1S but smaller.