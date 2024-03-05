Microsoft to reveal Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 later this month

Microsoft is planning to unveil new Surface devices later this month. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the company will unveil Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 hardware, aimed at business and commercial customers, on March 21st.

The March event will be focused on minor spec bumps to the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 commercial models, but a larger redesign is planned for the consumer models of both devices this spring. While the commercial Surface Pro 10 will sport the latest Intel chips and a familiar design, Microsoft is moving to an OLED display on the Surface Pro 10 for consumers.

Windows Central first reported details of an OLED Surface Pro 10, claiming Microsoft would unveil the new OLED model later this month. Microsoft will not be unveiling this device on March 21st, we’re told. The March event is focused on minor commercial refreshes of existing Surface models instead.

Both the consumer Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models will ship with Arm processor options, allowing Microsoft to update the designs of both devices. Windows Central reports that the Surface Laptop 6 “will feature a more notable design update” thanks to thinner display bezels, rounded corners, a haptic touchpad, and two USB-C and one USB-A ports.

The Surface Laptop 6 should shrink the bezels found on this existing model. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Surface Pro 10 OLED model is said to include a new ultrawide front-facing webcam, a built-in NFC reader, and an anti-reflective OLED display that supports HDR content. Microsoft will reportedly ship the Intel variants of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in April, followed by the Arm variants in June.

Both the commercial and consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will feature Microsoft’s latest Copilot key, part of a broader AI effort for Windows. Microsoft has not yet detailed its big plans for AI-powered features in a Windows 11 update due this year, but the company is likely to do so at its upcoming Build developer conference.