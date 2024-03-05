Apple Podcasts now includes transcripts

Apple Podcasts will auto-generate transcripts for podcasts beginning today, thanks to the 17.4 update for iPhones and iPads. Transcripts will automatically appear for new podcast episodes shortly after their publication, while Apple will transcribe podcast back catalogs over time.

The podcast transcripts are searchable, allowing users to type in a specific word or phrase and skip to that part of an episode. Users can find transcripts for individual podcast episodes on the bottom-left corner of the “Now Playing” screen.

Transcripts are now on Apple Podcasts. Image: Apple

After Spotify rolled out auto-generated transcripts last fall, it’s no surprise that Apple wants its native podcast player to keep up features-wise.

While transcripts are convenient for users (as well as a nonnegotiable for people who are deaf or hard of hearing), many podcasters are wary of the errors that can happen with automated transcription tools. Apple seems to have prepared for this. Podcasters who don’t want to use Apple’s automated transcription can opt to upload their own transcripts via RSS tags or in Apple Podcasts Connect for premium episodes, or they can download and edit Apple’s transcript before reuploading.